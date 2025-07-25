Film Notes July 2025

11th Toledo Jewish Film Festival

Celebrating Culture Through Film

The 11th Toledo Jewish Film Festival returns for summer 2025 with a diverse lineup of films exploring Jewish identity, history and culture. Screenings run Mondays at Southview High

School with the final screening on July 28 at the Franciscan Center. Featuring comedies, documentaries and biopics that engage and inspire. The featured films are shown at 7pm

with light concessions available.

Bad Shabbos

Opening the festival June 30, this dark comedy turns a tense Upper West Side Shabbat dinner into a chaotic, uproarious night filled with family drama and unexpected mishaps.

Welcome to Yiddishland

On July 7, explore a vibrant global community reviving the endangered Yiddish language through art, music, and culture across continents.

Color

July 14 spotlights the story of Brian Epstein, the visionary Jewish manager who propelled The Beatles to fame, navigating the challenges of fame and identity in 1960s London.

Everything’s Kosher

July 21 follows a divorced father’s heartfelt journey to open a Jewish deli in Germany, confronting family history and healing old wounds. Post-film discussion with director and star Adam Fried.

Forked

Closing the festival July 28, this verité documentary chronicles chef Susan Feniger’s passionate struggle to launch her solo LA restaurant. Special guests Susan Feniger and Liz Lachman will join the post-film discussion. Tickets $10 available at the door and presale at jewishtoledo.org.