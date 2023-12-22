Film Notes January 2024

Casablanca on Valentine Silver Screen

Classic movie lovers can head to the Valentine Theatre for a Silver Screen Classic series presentation of Casablanca, a romance story starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Purchase tickets at box office or online in advance. Jan. 12, 7:30 pm, 410 Adams St. $5. Tickets on etix.

Glass City Screenwriters January meeting

Glass City Screenwriters, a film-loving group, collaborates with the local film community on the third Saturday of each month. The Screenwriters critique each other’s work, while networking and learning about film writing and production. Oregon Public Library, 3340 Dustin Road. Check Facebook for date and time updates. Glass City Screenwriters on Facebook.