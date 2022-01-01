FILM NOTES – January 2022

Valentine’s got “Soul”

A body-swapping musical comedy created by the animated masters at Pixar graces the big screen this month at the Valentine Theatre. As part of their Silver Screen Series, the Valentine presents a showing of the Disney/Pixar 2020 film “Soul” on Friday, January 14. With the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the animated film tells the story of a music teacher looking for a big break as a jazz musician who must try to reunite his soul and his body when they are accidentally separated. $5. 7:30pm. 410 N. Superior St. 419-242-3490. valentinetheatre.com

Hear an aria and eat popcorn at Cinemark

For Toledoans, getting to see the grand and imaginative productions of the Metropolitan Opera once required a trip to New York and costly tickets. Now area folks need only make a trip to Franklin Park or Fallen Timbers, as Cinemark regularly presents screenings of productions from the Met. This month will see screenings of the Met’s production of Massenet’s adaptation of Cinderella on Saturday, January 1 and Wednesday, January 5. Then, Verdi’s Rigoletto will be shown on Saturday, January 29 and Wednesday, February 2. $25. For more information and showtimes, visit cinemark.com.