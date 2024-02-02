Film Notes February 2024

Step Into History with Starlite Theater Group

Starlite Theater Group is hosting a history movie showing at Olander Park, 6930 W Sylvania Ave. Learn about Sylvania and the Underground Railroad through a showing of Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom in partnership with Outdoor Sylvania and Heritage Sylvania, plus learn from experts and speakers before and after the film. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Reserve tickets on starlitetheatergroup.org.

Toledo Jewish Winter Flicks presented in Sylvania

The Lourdes Franciscan Center presents Toledo Jewish Winter Flicks with the film, Jerry’s Last Mission, Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3pm. $5. 6832 Convent Blvd, Sylvania. 419-724-0351. Jewishtoledo.org

Undergrads premiere films at University of Toledo

The Bachelor of Art Film undergraduate students of the University of Toledo will present their films beginning Feb. 19 at 7:30 am at the Carlson Library Gallery, a temporary theater to present the undergrad films. 2801 W Bancroft. The festival ends Tuesday, Feb. 20 at midnight. For specific times, visit the University of Toledo’s website. Allevents.in utoledo.edu