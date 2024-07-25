Thursday, July 25, 2024
Film Notes August 2024

By Juleanna DeShetler
Maumee Indoor
Photo courtesy: Maumee Indoor Theater Facebook page

City of Toledo Parks Community Movie Night

Movies are screened at a different Toledo City Park every week this summer.  On Aug. 1,  Disney’s Pixar film, Elemental screens at Gunckel Park. On Aug. 8, watch Migration at Danny Thomas Park. On Aug. 15, visit Ottawa Park to see Rise of the Beast along with a live DJ, games, food trucks, popcorn and more. Free. toledo.oh.gov

Maumee Indoor Theatre Summer Film Fest

On  Saturday, Aug. 17 watch Shrek at the Maumee Indoor Theater for only one-dollar admission. At 7 pm on Thursdays, the Theater will screen teen throwbacks with Bring It On on Aug. 6 and The Breakfast Club on Aug. 20. maumeeindoor.com.

Summer On The Docks Roundup
Art Notes August 2024
