Film Notes August 2024

City of Toledo Parks Community Movie Night

Movies are screened at a different Toledo City Park every week this summer. On Aug. 1, Disney’s Pixar film, Elemental screens at Gunckel Park. On Aug. 8, watch Migration at Danny Thomas Park. On Aug. 15, visit Ottawa Park to see Rise of the Beast along with a live DJ, games, food trucks, popcorn and more. Free. toledo.oh.gov

Maumee Indoor Theatre Summer Film Fest

On Saturday, Aug. 17 watch Shrek at the Maumee Indoor Theater for only one-dollar admission. At 7 pm on Thursdays, the Theater will screen teen throwbacks with Bring It On on Aug. 6 and The Breakfast Club on Aug. 20. maumeeindoor.com.