Film Notes August 2023

Start Your Filmmaking Career Via Smartphone

If you are looking to start a filmmaking career, grab your smartphone. The Toledo Library is hosting the FilmToledo Workshop Series with a course in smartphone filmmaking, Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm in the Main Library, 325 N Michigan St., Community Room 1. Participants will learn the basics of cinematography and shot composition, and begin creating their own content. toledo.libnet.info, 419-259-5200.

Attend a “Powerlands” Screening with Better Toledo

Join The Toledo Library, The City of Toledo Human Relations Commission and Welcome TLC, all part of Better Toledo, for a community screening and conversation about the award winning documentary, “Powerlands.” The film features a young Navajo filmmaker who investigates displacement of Indigenous people and the devastation of the environment caused by the chemical companies that have exploited the land where she was born. On this personal and political journey, she learns from Indigenous activists across three continents. Toledo Lucas County Library – Main Branch, 325 N Michigan St., Thursday, Sept. 7, 3 pm to 5 pm. For group and individual registrations call 419-259-5293.