Film Notes April 2024

FilmToledo hosting fundraiser

Join the group for a fun evening of film industry networking in support of FilmToledo. The spring mixer is Monday, April 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N Summit St. Registration is not required. filmtoledo.com.

Above and Beyond at Imagination Station

Above and Beyond is presented by Toledo Jet and Boeing, developed to commemorate Boeing’s 100th anniversary. The exhibit, produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in association with Boeing, in collaboration with NASA and the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, aligns with Imagination Station’s new solar eclipse programming which aims to provide the community with a detailed understanding of space through simulators, interactive games and films to watch. 1 Discovery Way. Free for members, $5 for non-members. For more information, visit imaginationstationtoledo.org.

Toledo Palestine Film Festival

The first-ever Toledo Palestine Film Festival will come to the Glass City beginning this weekend. The five-week film festival, created by Media Decompression Collective began March 9 and runs through April 13. Admission to all film screenings is free to the public, and the festival is a 20-year-long dream of the Chair of MDC, Amjad Doumani. Find screenings of the films at various branches of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, on the campuses of the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University, The Frederick Douglass Center, Woodland Mall in Bowling Green and Way Public Library in Perrysburg. A Q&A session will follow the presentation of each film. mdctoledo.org

How Saba Kept Singing film screening, discussion

Join filmmaker and award-winning singer/songwriter Avi Wisnia, for a screening of the documentary film How Saba Kept Singing. The film tells the story of Cantor, Holocaust survivor and military veteran David “Saba” Wisnia (z”l) and how he survived the horrors through music. Wednesday, April 10, 6:30pm. Congregation Etz Chayim Toledo, 3953 Woodley Road. Hosted by the Jewish Federation & Foundation of Greater Toledo. Contact Daniel Pearlman with questions, daniel@jewishtoledo.org.