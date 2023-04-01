Film Notes: April 2023

Old West End on film

The Old West End is known for its historic Victorian homes, artsy culture and bohemian character. The neighborhood is also a source of inspiration for local writer and director Virginia Shine, who released a trailer for her forthcoming supernatural thriller film “Old West End.” Shine has sent the film out to festivals across the country while also planning screenings closer to home. “Old West End” has already been accepted into the 2023 Youngstown Film Festival.

Shine founded Glass City Screenwriters in 2016. The group holds monthly gatherings to exchange ideas and to share their work. See the trailer for Old West End and learn more about the film and future screenings at the Glass City Screenwriters Facebook page: facebook.com/glasscityscreenwriters.

CommUNITY Film Festival call for entries

The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and FilmToledo are partnering again to produce the annual CommUNITY Film Festival. The Festival is an opportunity for amateur filmmakers with disabilities to connect with local creative professionals to make and submit original short films and participate in a public screening. Festival organizers are seeking volunteer filmmakers to connect with a couple of participants who could use assistance with filming, editing and post-production. Interested parties should reach out to festival organizers via the festival website, listed below.

There are several categories this year: independently made films on any topic, with a length of no more than five minutes; films made with assistance from friends or family members, on any topic, with a length of no more than five minutes; or films made with professional assistance, on any topic with a length of no more than five minutes. Entries are now open for the 2023 Film Festival. The deadline to enter is May 31.

This year the festival judges will be looking for entries that highlight how individuals contribute to their community – family, school, work, neighborhood, faith community or any other place of belonging. Complete rules and entry requirements can be found on the website, as well as more information about the history and mission of the Festival.

The in-person CommUNITY Film Festival will be held August 20 at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, produced by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and community partners and sponsors FilmToledo, Maumee Valley Chapter of Partners for Inclusion, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, SuperSchade’s Foundation and Grant Beachy Photo.

For more information visit the festival website: communityfilmfest.org.

Library Film Focus series starts

The Main Library’s Film Focus series starts this month. A screening of the documentary Kosher Love followed by a discussion of the film will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 3-5pm in the McMaster Center. The film portrays romantic love and relationships as informed by the religious and secular worlds of a married Hasidic couple and a single hip-hop artist. On Saturday, April 15 from 3-5pm in the McMaster Center, see the Academy Award-winning 2016 film from Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, about a young Black man growing up in Miami and grappling with issues like friendship, romance, family and identity.

Main Library, 325 Michigan St. 419.259.5200. toledolibrary.org. Free.

FilmToledo Workshop Series

The Business of Film Acting: Thursday, April 20 from 6-8pm at Main Library’s Community Room 6 (Writing Lab), will discuss how to build a successful career as a working film actor. Presented by Film Toledo. The Thursday May 18 workshop, as part of the series, will cover The Business of Screenwriting. Main Library, 325 Michigan Ave., Toledo. 419-259-5200. filmtoledo.com. Free.

A Righteous Dude

Catch Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on the big screen on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30pm in the KeyBank Discovery Center Theater at Imagination Station. After all, “life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” $10. One Discovery Way, Toledo. 419-244-2674. imaginationstationtoledo.org