Enjoy an evening of nature films at Field of Dreams

If you love the great outdoors and have been looking for an excuse to head to the drive-in, the Black Swamp Conservancy has got your back. The group is hosting a screening of nature documentaries at the Field of Dreams Drive-In on Tuesday, August 11.

The event is free and open to the public, though a ten dollar donation per car is suggested. All contributions support the Conservancy’s efforts to protect agricultural and natural land resources of northwest Ohio.

The screening will feature four films, three short subjects and the feature-length production The Nature Makers. Among the shorts is Resilience: The Story of the American Red Wolf by area wildlife filmmaker Alex Goetz.

As is the norm, social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced, with cars parked far enough away from each other to allow for attendees to safely sit outside in lawn chairs. Concessions can be ordered online and delivered to your vehicle.

Gates open at 8pm. Showtime at approximately 8:45pm. V602 County Road 6, Liberty Center. 419-833-1025. facebook.com/BlackSwampConservancy