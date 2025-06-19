Classic Meets Contemporary: A2 Theaters Roll Out Must-See Films This Weekend

Ann Arbor has a fresh crop of classic movies showing this weekend that you won’t find screening at the local multiplex. Get thee hence to the Michigan Theater and/or the State Theater up in A2 and revisit some of these timeless classic films and some fresh new ones.

Amelie — Screening Thursday at 7 p.m and Sunday at 1:30 p.m at the Michigan Theater

One of the most beloved French films of recent times, “Amelie” made Audrey Tautou a star and a worthy successor to Audrey Hepburn in this charming, whimsical character study about a young woman who quietly affects the world around her. You’ll definitely want to go out for creme brulee after watching or rewatching this film.

Bottoms — Screening Friday at 9:30 pm at the State Theater and Sunday at 7:30 pm at the Michigan Theater

A modern cult classic in the making, “Bottoms” is to 2025 what “Little Darlings” was to the ’80s. Two unpopular girls embark on a quest to lose their respective virginities with hilarious and poignant results.

Love & Mercy — Screening Saturday at 7 p.m at the Michigan Theater

The world is still mourning the loss of Beach Boys genius Brian Wilson and his biopic “Love & Mercy” is a beautiful, touching exploration of both his musical prowess and crippling mental illness. Wilson is portrayed by Paul Dano in the ’60s and by John Cusack in the ’80s, while Paul Giamatti is in rare form as the slimy, exploitative Dr. Landy. Before the film starts, there will be a 10-minute tribute to another recently deceased music legend, the one and only Sly Stone. Don’t miss this!

Brokeback Mountain — Opens Sunday at 4:15 at the Michigan Theater

Twenty years ago, one of the most daring mainstream Hollywood pictures ever released took the world by storm. “Brokeback Mountain,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger, was considered by mainstream film agents to be career suicide for the two A-list actors, who portray two cowboys in love in the latter part of the 20th Century. Many theaters refused to show this film, which has lost none of its potency and emotion over the last two decades. Don’t miss the twentieth anniversary of one of the most touching love stories ever filmed.

Kedi — Screening Tuesday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m at the Michigan Theater

OK, cat lovers, this one’s for you. This adorable and moving documentary about cats was filmed in Istanbul, where kitties roam freely all over the city. After the film, there will be a discussion with Michigan State University professor Dr. William Chopik on the subject of the pets and the emotional benefits of our co-existence.