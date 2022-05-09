Cast your votes in the Best Summer Movie EVER Tournament!

The summer movie season is here! And that got us thinking— what was the all-time best summer blockbuster?

Here’s what we did:

We took the top grossing film from each summer since 1975, when Jaws debuted.

We took out all the extra sequels so each franchise would only be in there ONCE, with the FIRST movie of each series that won its summer. (We did allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a few entries, but no duplicates in the same series of movies— only one Avengers .)

We tossed them in a random bracket generator.

And now…it’s up to you!

Below you’ll find the first round bracket! Just vote for which one is the BETTER MOVIE! You can vote for each matchup ONCE per round, so make each vote count!

The first round will be open NOW through May 15 at midnight! Check in after that for round two!

May the best blockbuster win!