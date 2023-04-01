A Festival of Foreign Films

International cinema is not widely enjoyed by people only because it’s difficult to see. Streaming networks can bring some of these films to people’s attention, and Oscar nominations can get more press for a little-known film. For those looking to see movies from other countries, your best bet is international film festivals.

The Adrian International Film Festival is one such event. Filmmakers from more than 20 countries sent in their work to be shown at this festival, which runs from April 21st to the 22nd. It’s a great opportunity to see work from places you’ve only heard about.

Festival Features

This year’s festival will be the first full in-person festival since 2019. Michael Neal, President of the Adrian International Film Festival and an instructor at Adrian College, discussed how “the festival was run as a fully online event in 2020, a hybrid in 2021, and did not run in 2022 as we prepared to return to a full event.” Back at full steam, the AIFF is looking to put on various events for their films.

Screenings will include entries in Feature, Short, Documentary, Animation, and Student Film categories. Those films come from places like “Iran, France, Belgium, the UK, and Australia,” according to Neal. The festival accepted submissions until mid-March of this year, and they “received submissions from 21 different countries.”

Featured Films

Over the festival 29 different films will be shown across three downtown Adrian locations: the Croswell Opera House, the Armory Event Center, and an outdoor theater being set up near Adrian’s Huntington Bank. Ticket holders will have access to the screenings, the ability to vote on an Audience Choice category winner, and can visit events such as free live music and vendors throughout the city.

Though the focus of the festival is the international films, there are also events celebrating film in general. “The outdoor screening Friday evening is always a huge draw,” explained Neal. “This screening is separate from the films submitted to the festival and acts as a film appreciation.”

Classic Quentin Tarantino thriller Pulp Fiction will be screened for this year’s event. The screening will also include a special guest: Kirk Baltz, the actor who portrays Officer Marvin Nash in the film. Baltz will be available to answer questions at the end of the screening.

“We are very excited to be returning to full force this year,” said Neal. “The film program is full of amazing films from around the world that is sure to have something for everyone.” The full list of events will be available starting in April, and ticket sales have already begun. Reserve your spot if you’re a film fan, as this is not an event to be missed. $20. adrianfilm.org