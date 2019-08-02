25 Years of Shawshank

The Shawshank Redemption ranks as one of the most popular prison-break films of all time, right up there with Papillion and The Great Escape. Marking the film’s 25th Anniversary, the Shawshank Trail will host an actor’s panel, film screening and tour of the film locations around the state including the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, better known as the Shawshank Prison. Tour, panel and movie ticket pricing vary.

Friday, August 16 – Sunday, August 18.

Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Ave W., Mansfield

419-525-1300 | shawshanktrail.com