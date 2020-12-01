15 minutes (and more) with Andy Warhol

The film and television work of the quintessential figure of pop art, Andy Warhol, will be featured in an online screening series this month. I Just Want to Watch, a presentation of the Andy Warhol Museum, will see three samples from the artist’s filmed work be broadcast online. On Thursday, December 10, the film Eat— a profile of artist Robert Indiana— will be broadcast. Friday, December 11 will see two of Warhol’s Factory Diaries shown, then on Saturday, December 12, Warhol’s first television appearance on Saturday Night Live will be shown. $10 per program, $25 for all three. 9pm each night. Visit warhol.com for tickets.