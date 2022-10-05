League of Women Voters Honor Toledo Suffragist

The name Olive A. Colton may not ring a bell, but the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County are working to change that.

On Saturday, October 8, representatives of the League of Women Voters, the City of Toledo, University of Toledo and other civic organizations will host “Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future,” to honor Colton, a Toledo suffragist and activist who helped found the Toledo League of Women Voters in 1921.

Despite a life of accomplishments, including being named Woman of the Year by the Toledo Times in 1937, Colton was buried in Forest Cemetery without a grave marker upon her passing in 1972.

“Olive was an amazing woman and it’s time she gets her due,” said Eleanor Kostecki of the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County. “This week is National Voter Education Week and we can’t think of a better way to honor her than by trying to educate the public about the importance of voting.”

A grave marker for Colton will be unveiled and dedicated at the event, which will conclude with a tour of Forest Cemetery led by local historian Robyn Hage, who will discuss the important Toledo suffragists buried in the cemetery, including Olive A. Colton, Sarah Ann Secor Bissell, Amy Grace Maher and Sarah R.L. Williams.

“These women fought for women’s right to vote in Toledo and nationally,” wrote Kostecki in a press release. “They were friends of national activists Susan B. Anthony, Lucy Stone and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who were often present at local meetings. Three of the Toledo women lived long enough to see their work come to fruition through the passage of the 19th Amendment.”

Honored guests scheduled to speak at “Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future” include Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Ohio League of Women Voters President Iris Meltzer and national League of Women Voters President Dr. Deborah Turner.

The League also will posthumously award Colton with its first Cave Civic Award, which will be given as a scholarship to a University of Toledo student who has shown outstanding civic engagement beginning in 2023.

“We are going to pay it forward by using that money for a scholarship for students who are civically engaged,” said Kostecki. “It’s a great way to honor Olive’s memory.”

“Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10:30 to noon at Forest Cemetery, 1704 Mulberry St. For more information, call 419-215-4475