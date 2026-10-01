Wedding Guide Fall 2026

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Marisa & Joshua Johnston

March 7, 2026



Josh and I met on Tinder four years ago, while we were both living in Columbus, and we’ve been each other’s better half ever since. In 2024, we made the move to my hometown of Toledo, which made celebrating this next chapter of our lives in the city feel even more meaningful.

In October 2025, Josh proposed during a fall visit at Johnston’s Fruit Farm in Swanton— a fitting setting considering Johnston would soon become my last name.

When it came time to choose a venue, I knew I wanted somewhere that felt elegant, historic and distinctly Toledo. The Toledo Club was the one place where I could truly visualize us getting married. With its rich woodwork, old-world architecture and portraits of some of Toledo’s most recognizable names—including Owens, Willys, Bancroft and Secor—the setting felt like the perfect way to celebrate both our marriage and our connection to Toledo.

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We also wanted the ceremony itself to feel personal to us. One of my closest friends, Jordan Feliciano, became ordained so he could marry us, making an already meaningful moment even more special.

It was ambitious to create something so elaborate in such a short amount of time, but I had a clear vision from the beginning. When creativity takes over—and you’re willing to run with it—it’s amazing how quickly something you’ve imagined can become real with memories that last a lifetime.

That personal touch carried through the entire wedding. I handmade many of the creative details myself, including the invitations, centerpieces, seating chart, place settings and favors. I sought out local vendors who could bring a more bespoke feel to the day. In less than four months, the entire celebration came together for 125 of our closest friends and family.

Photography: Heather Carpenter Biddle

Flowers: The Flower Mercantile

Venue & Catering: The Toledo Club

Cake: Beautifully Baked LLC

Dress: Luxe Redux

Seamstress: Zina’s Boutique and Alterations

Hair: Malori Izbinski / Cassidy Layne

Makeup: Brittny Kelly

Clara & Andrew Finfrock

May 23, 2025



We are Clara and Andrew Finfrock! We met in 2019 while both in school at the University of Toledo. We were both involved in Greek Life and had some mutual friends who we connected through. After that, the rest was history!

Our wedding was at Wildflower Estate by Holland Gardens. We had a beautiful day with amazing vendors. From getting ready to the ceremony, then the reception, we can say it was the best day of our lives! The venue owner, Kylee Sander, was a gem. Kylee’s property is a beautiful 18 acres which provided so many different photo opportunities. The indoor space was the perfect size for our guest count.

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Ann Neely Events gave us such a smooth day. Ann helped make sure everything was taken care of and had our timeline ran so smoothly, along with amazing communication in the weeks leading up to the wedding.

Bridal Gown: Atlas Bridal Shop

Makeup: Courtney Black

Photographer: Sierra Sattler Photography

DJ: Book that DJ

Suits: Ticknors