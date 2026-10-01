We Got Issues: Breaking Down Lucas County and Ohio Ballot Measures This November

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Look for the following issues on the November Third ballot.

Issue 3 Ohio statewide

Amends the Ohio Constitution to require photo ID to vote-which seems redundant, as photo ID is already required in state law. But also allows the legislature to require photo ID to vote absentee in the future. That sounds like a nightmare.

Issue 8 Lucas County-wide

An additional three-mill levy for the Toledo-Lucas County Library. Replaced an expiring levy. Would cost $105 for every $100k of assessed value. Will raise about $34 million over five years to close a $2 million budget gap due to state cuts and restore service

Issue 13 Lucas County-wide

Renewal of a point one seven mills levy for Imagination Station science center. Would cost $3 for every $100k of assessed value. Cheaper than a gallon of gas these days. Much cheaper.

Issue 16 Toledo

New quarter per cent income tax into the general fund dedicated to neighborhood safety, police and fire, and gang disruption. Of course, the quarter per cent increase passed decades ago was for trash-which residents now pay for directly-and safety forces. Costs are going up.

Issues 17, 18, & 19 Toledo

A flurry of proposed charter amendments, breaking out portions of the omnibus amendments which failed a few years ago. Seventeen relates to classification of city employees. Eighteen aligns certain aspects of Toledo elections with state election law-like the recent change moving Toledo’s primary from September to May. Nineteen aligns provisions surrounding charter amendments with the state constitution.

Issues 4, 5, 6, 7 & 9 Maumee, Springfield, Sylvania, Toledo

(Evergreen, quarter percent income tax revewal): 5(Maumee, new one and one quarter percent income tax); 6 (Springfield new one-half percent income tax); 7 (Sylvania new one percent income tax and one point seven mills property tax reduction); and 9 (Toledo , additonal six point nine mills proprty tax): These are all school district issues. Evergreen’s renewal failed in August. Toledo passed a three point eight mills levy in November twenty twenty-four. Sylvania is moving from a property tax to an income tax. Schools across the region face significant budget shortfalls due to underfunding from the state and federal