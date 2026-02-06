Valentine’s Day Ideas to Show Your Love for Under $50

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
Valentine’s Day in the Glass City is often synonymous with hard-to-get reservations and prix-fixe menus that rival a monthly car payment. But let’s be honest: the most memorable moments usually aren’t found under a heat lamp in a crowded dining room. They’re found in the quiet glow of a Lake Erie sunset, the shared laughter over a competitive board game, or a nostalgic stroll through the museum galleries we often take for granted.
The Original Gino’s Pizza
We will offer our heart shaped pizza (create your own) every day ; all the time. For February 13, 14, and 15th (while supplies last) heart shaped pizza 1 item and a Chocolate heart shaped cake for $24.99.
Remember- we don’t cut the heart shaped pizzas unless requested because we don’t break hearts.
Valentine’s Day at the Toledo Museum of Art
Celebrate love with an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner at the Toledo Museum of Art. Join TMA on Saturday, February 14, from 5–7 p.m. for a special pre‑fixed menu crafted exclusively for the evening, featuring seasonal flavors and elegant chef‑curated dishes. Make it a full date night by exploring the Museum’s galleries before or after your meal; adding art, ambiance, and a touch of romance to your celebration.
Sweeten Your Valentine’s at Boyd’s Retro Candy
Skip the generic heart boxes and surprise your sweetheart with a nostalgic trip down memory lane. With over 1,000 hard-to-find treats, Boyd’s Retro Candy Store helps you curate a personalized gift that celebrates your shared history.
Consign-It Home Interiors
Consign-It Home Interiors is an eclectic mix of preowned furniture and home accessories; vintage, mid century, antique, and contemporary . Find something special for your Valentine.
Georgette’s Coffee
Savor fair-trade coffee and scratch-made lunch favorites like quiche and signature carrot cake, supporting opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.
