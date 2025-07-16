Toledo Rallies to Fill Backpacks and Classrooms for Back-to-School

As the new school year approaches, several local organizations are coming together to ensure students and teachers start strong with the supplies they need. From Buckeye Broadband’s annual backpack drive to Lucas County Children Services’ “Ready, Set, School!” campaign, plus ongoing support from Grace Church’s School Supply Pantry and the University of Toledo’s Teacher Supply Pantry, these programs are helping hundreds of kids and educators across the region. Donations of school supplies, funds or time are welcomed to keep these vital efforts thriving.

Buckeye Broadband – Ready, Set, School!

Buckeye Broadband’s annual school supply drive aims to fill 800+ backpacks for local kids in need. Donations of supplies or funds are accepted June 30–July 15 at drop-off sites across the region, with a drive-thru event July 16, 3–7 pm at the Maumee Appliance Center. All items go to children served by Lucas County Children Services. buckeyebroadband.com/school

Lucas County Children Services – “Ready, Set, School!”

Every summer, Friends of Lucas County Children Services spearhead the “Ready, Set, School!” backpack and school-supply campaign benefiting K–12 children under LCCS care. With your help, they pack over 750 backpacks stocked with notebooks, pencils, rulers and more—providing kids with a strong start for the school year. Donations of supplies or cash, as well as drop-offs at 301 Adams St. or special events (e.g., July 16 drive-thru), are warmly welcomed. lucaskids.net/back-to-school

Grace Church Toledo – School Supply Pantry

Since 2007, Grace Church has run a monthly school-supply pantry (on second Wednesdays during the school year) for teachers from Keyser, Rogers, McTigue, Hawkins, Reynolds, and Rosa Parks schools. Over 240 teachers and 2,500 students benefit from creatively funded programs like Scrip gift cards and Kroger Rewards. Local congregations partner for summer drives to replenish the pantry. gracetoledo.org/school-supply-pantry

University of Toledo Judith Herb College – Teacher Supply Pantry

Housed at the Carver Resource Center (Gillham Hall, Main Campus), the Judith Herb College’s Teacher Supply Pantry opens in October to serve educators at Old Orchard Elementary and Marshall STEMM Academy. It collects classroom essentials—like pencils, binders, markers, hygiene items and disinfectants—via on‑campus drop-offs (Student Union, Law Center, University Hall, Gillham Hall) Monday to Friday, 8:30 am–5 pm Monetary gifts are also accepted. utoledo.edu