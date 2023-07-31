Toledo Pride 2023: Schedule, A Message From Us

August is a time for Toledoans to truly show off their pride in the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month, for Toledoans, includes having the month of June nationally and our own celebration in August with love shown to our queer friends and loved ones in the area.

Toledo City Paper celebrates pride year round, highlighting queer businesses, performers, news and individuals who make the community better and uplift the LGBTQ+ community in a positive way. We are proud to work at a place where we are inclusive toward any person, no matter their age, race, social status, sexuality, gender or religion. Pride celebrates what makes us all different and unique, and bridges our gaps through what makes us similar and connected.

We want to hear from you, though. If you have any local businesses, figures or events in the community that you’d like to see covered, email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com. we want your feedback or story ideas to help us fill those holes. Email with any feedback, ideas or questions you have regarding our coverage. We want to wish you the happiest Toledo Pride celebration!

PRIDE 2023 SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 18

Kick-Off

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Promenade Park 400 Water St.

Toledo Pride – Kick-Off held at Promenade Park will feature live music and drag shows. Please keep in mind that there may be other events in Downtown Toledo that could affect parking downtown, and rates will vary with individual parking locations.

Saturday, August 19

Pride Parade

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Adams Street

Toledo Pride will line Adams street in Downtown Toledo once again to show support for the area LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, over 50 local businesses, community organizations and religious organizations participated in the Toledo Pride Parade with thousands of excited, supportive spectators lining the streets of Downtown Toledo.

Toledo Pride Main Event

1 pm – 10 pm

Promenade Park 400 Water St.

The main event pride will have vendors, live music, entertainers and more at Promenade Park.

Sunday, August 20

Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Various locations

There is a one-time fee of $5 for a wristband, which gets you food at each of the participating bars. Each bar/restaurant has a special drink and dish with a rainbow color theme.

RELATED: Supporting Local Transgender Youth With Limited Resources

GUIDE TO PRIDE: TCP’s Staff Picks

Show: “Our Flag Means Death”

Movie: “Moonlight”

Book: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyenn

Coffee Shop: Grindhrs

Bar: Georgjz419

Drag Performer: Ivory S. Foster

Restaurant: Hamburger Mary’s

Artist: Hayley Kioko

Song: “What I Want” by MUNA

Album: “the record” by boygenius

Celebrities: Elliot Page, Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X, Bowen Yang, Stephanie Beatriz, Bella Ramsey