Toledo GQ: Time Traveler in Loafers

Some people wear watches to tell the time. David Ludwig wears them to travel through it.

Meet the vintage-obsessed, time-piece-restoring, Coors Light-sipping, Earl Grey-steeping watchmaker behind Ludwig Watch & Clock. Whether he’s fixing antique clocks or showing up barefoot after a footwear experiment gone wrong, David Ludwig moves through the world like he’s stepped out of a better-dressed era—and he’s probably wearing a different watch for each day.

“Vintage, fun, classic.” That’s how Ludwig sums up his style in three simple words. But don’t mistake simplicity for lack of intention. Every outfit he wears— whether it includes Crocs or loafers tells a story. Often, it’s a remix of childhood nostalgia and grown-man refinement.

“I started wearing ties with my Spider-Man outfit in kindergarten,” Ludwig says. “My grandpa always dressed up for work. I’ve always wanted to copy that— but remix it.”

Now a full-time watchmaker and jeweler, Ludwig’s daily uniform feels like a love letter to the 1970s, a golden era of men’s fashion that fused swagger and subtlety. Think Rick James meets Tom Selleck—wild textures, earth tones and iconic silhouettes. “That decade was a high point in my opinion. A wild fusion.”

But Ludwig isn’t about following trends. He draws a clear line between fashion and style. “Style is your own. It’s your personality shown through the clothes you choose,” he says. “Fashion is the broader trends and history.” And he leans into his personality—working on vintage time machines by day, dressing like a man who might’ve stepped out of a time portal by night.

His style risks are as memorable as they are chaotic. Take the time he wore some pristine “new old stock” leather-soled vintage loafers. “They blew apart instantly,” he laughs. “Left me barefoot. Totally worth it.”

Routine > Rules

When it comes to grooming, Ludwig’s mantra is all about consistency. “It’s all about routine,” he says, keeping things methodical but minimal. His signature scent? Issey Miyake’s L’Eau d’Issey. His daily uniform? “A different watch, every day.”

Unsurprisingly, accessories play a central role. “A nice watch can carry the whole outfit—even if you’re wearing Crocs and sweatpants.” That attention to detail—and elevation of the everyday—is what makes Ludwig’s style stand out.

A man of many hobbies

Outside the shop, Ludwig is full of surprises. His claim to fame? Hosting the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. His dream job? “Retired golfer.” He collects jello molds and broken motorcycles, recommends Conscious Leadership by John Mackey and lives by the phrase: “Keep on Truckin’.”

Ask him what movie best describes his life and he’ll tell you without missing a beat: Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers.

When I want to escape, Ludwig says, “I go to Oak Openings bike trails.” And when he needs to think, or just vibe out, he puts on the Jerry Garcia Band’s Let It Rock or re-watches classic episodes of The Twilight Zone.

The timing of a watchmaker

For those developing their own sense of style, Ludwig’s advice is clear: “Don’t be afraid of color. Ditch the black and grey. Go earth tones. Remix what you have. New and expensive doesn’t make the outfit.”

His best habit? Morning walks. His worst? Avoiding phone calls. But above all, Ludwig carries a calm confidence that only comes from decades of self-discovery—and a deep respect for time, in every sense of the word.

“The only thing you can change is yourself,” he says, reflecting on advice he’d give his younger self. And for a man whose life revolves around time—fixing it, wearing it and using it wisely—it’s advice worth listening to.