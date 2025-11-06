Toledo GQ: The Artist in Ghillie Pants

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

In a world full of people trying to fit in, Anthony Sandifer is on a mission to stand out.

The Toledo-based creative, cook and musician doesn’t just get dressed—he constructs looks that feel like walking pieces of art. You’ll know him when you see him: rugged, enigmatic and unconventional. Whether he’s wearing hand- crafted ghillie pants or turning empty bottles into potion-like art pieces, everything Sandifer touches carries a raw, intentional energy.

“I’m constantly evolving. Constantly experimenting,” he says of his style. “I try to do something new and different every day.”

His signature? Bracelets, rings and his ever-present nose piercings. And yes, he wears pants year-round—shorts need not apply.

The Wake-Up Call

Sandifer’s style awakening came unexpectedly. “A few years back at a show, someone close to me told me I dressed like an Abercrombie model,” he recalls. “And I knew something had to change.”

What followed was a full reinvention. He dove into research, deconstructed aesthetics and rebuilt his wardrobe from the ground up—pulling inspiration from nature, music, dystopian literature and other creatives like DIY fashion king Julian Thomas. He leans heavily into function over aesthetic.

Today, his style is unmistakably his own—a tapestry of urban grit, tactical elements and artistic flair that turns heads and sparks conversations. “People almost always ask about something I’m wearing,” he says. And that’s the point.

Fashion vs. Style

While he respects fashion, Sandifer sees style as a more personal, internal pursuit. “Fashion is a baseline care and understanding of clothing and its history. Style is a much more personal take—rooted in inspiration and insight.”

That’s why he thrifts, DIYs and repurposes materials. Style, for him, is a slow build—not a fast trend.

The Rituals and Risks

His grooming routine? Pretty minimal: shave head and face, shower, get dressed, done. But his daily uniform is far from basic. Sandifer describes his approach to getting dressed as mood-based, but always “presentable.” In his world, showing up well-dressed is a si-

lent kind of respect—for yourself and others.

“My style tends to set me apart,” he explains. “That’s useful when I’m performing or in a room full of other artists. You remember the one who looks different.”

He’s taken plenty of risks—from unconventional silhouettes to experimental fabrics—and he plans to keep pushing the envelope. “A small idea can turn into a really unique piece,” he says. And that mindset applies to more than just clothing.

Style as Survival

Sandifer’s experiences are stitched into his style. He jokes about collecting “trauma,” but his outlook is grounded and resilient. His most honest advice to his younger self? Practice stoicism. “I let my emotions get the better of me more times than I’d like to admit,” he says.

Now, he finds clarity in nature and inspiration in music, art, food and late-night YouTube deep dives. His movie-of-life pick? Juice (1992). His favorite book? 1984. His favorite film? August Rush.That emotional range shows up in how he dresses, how he performs and how he shows up in every space.

He may joke about dressing like a “ghillie suit assassin,” but behind the threads is an artist who wears every outfit like it’s a statement—and every day like it’s a stage.