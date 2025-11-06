Toledo GQ 2025: Local Men. Real Style. Pure Toledo.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Style in Toledo goes beyond clothing — it’s an attitude, a reflection of creativity and character. Toledo GQ spotlights the city’s authentic trendsetters, from watchmakers and artists to chefs and innovators, each defining fashion on their own terms. It’s confidence, individuality, and purpose stitched together — a celebration of how Toledo men express who they are through what they wear, proving that true style is timeless, fearless and proudly local.

David Ludwig

Day job: Watchmaker/ Jeweler @Ludwig Watch & Clock

Dream job: Retired Golfer

Drink of choice: Earl Grey tea / Coors Light

Claim to fame: Eagle Scout

One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Grew a foot-long beard

What did you want to be when you grew up? Archeologist / Indiana Jones

One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: The only thing you can change is yourself

Most-used app: Instagram

Biggest time-wasting app: Flight Radar

Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: The Writers Dossier

Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Every Day is a School Day

When I want to escape, I go to: Oak Openings Bike Trails

What book do you recommend to everyone and why? Conscious Leadership by John Mackey

Listening to: Let It Rock By Jerry Garcia Band

Watching: The Twilight Zone

What’s your best/worst habit? Morning walks/Avoiding phone calls

What’s your go-to restaurant? Farnsworth Cocktail Bar

What’s your signature accessory? Vintage watches

Every day I wear: A different watch

The one thing I collect is: Jello molds /Broken motorcycles

Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Garage workshop / Working on cars

Movie to describe your life: Wallace and Gromit:The Wrong Trousers

Signature scent: Issey Miyake L’eau D’issey

Where I shop locally: Stumbled Upon Vintage

Words I live by: Keep on Truckin’

“Claim to Fame”: Hosted the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Jonathan Vestal

Day job: Nurse, I float through all the ICU’s in Promedica.

Dream job: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)

Drink of choice: Red wine (Syrah) or gin and tonic

Claim to fame: Not sure I have any, but you could ask my friends they might have something to say about that.

One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Travel to Antarctica, Penguins, Whales and Seals. Oh my!

What did you want to be when you grew up? A Violinist, got my first degree in Violin, decided to change career paths to nursing to widen my horizons.

One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Keep on working, never give up, but enjoy the ride.

Most-used app: Tiktok

Biggest time-wasting app: Also Tiktok

Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Grow thicker skin, you will need one in life.

When I want to escape I go to: Go for a hike

What book do you recommend to everyone and why? “The MaddAddam Trilogy” by Margaret Atwood

Listening to: A little bit of everything from Classical, Rock, Pop, Jazz, you name it I’ll give it a listen.

Watching: Well its spooky season so, the new “Wednesday” season on Netflix. Also, recently loving “The Great British Baking Show”.

What’s your best/worst habit? Best habit, probably keeping things tidy. I’m a bit of a Type A person so I like a neat and orderly home. Worst habit, I’m a night owl at times and tend to not sleep enough.

What’s your go-to-restaurant? Chop House, Souk or Avestruz

What’s your signature accessory? A necklace, I would say I wear some type of necklace every day. When I travel I try to find one piece of jewelry that is significant to that location. It’s nice because you can find something in any price range typically and it’s a small souvenir you can cherish for the rest of your life.

Every day I wear: Well, not every day since I wear scrubs to work, but any time I’m not at work or the gym I only wear button down shirts. I hate t-shirts or pull overs, they will mess up my hair.

The one thing I collect is: Love a good sticker, the sausier the better. Also won’t say no to a magnet.

What’s your favorite film? “White Christmas” or “Meet Me In St. Luis”

Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably doing something, dinner with friends, exploring new places, getting off work and going to the gym. Or staying in with my two pups (Bailey an English Springer Spaniel, and Gus my Weimaraner). Or visiting my boyfriend Patrick in Lansing or him visiting me here in Toledo.

Movie to describe your life: “The Bird Cage”

Signature scent: Anything with Oud in it.

Where I shop locally: Love the night markets in Toledo.

Words I live by: If I only get one life to live I want to live it to the fullest.

Anthony Sandifer

Day job: Cook (Blarney Irish Pub/ Tolhouse)

Dream job: Performing Artist/Creative

Drink of choice: Juice, Water, Moscow Mule/ Corona With Lime

Claim to fame: Most would associate my name with Fashion or Great Music.

One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Traveling to Jamaica

What did you want to be when you grew up? I always thought I’d be an engineer.

One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Practice stoicism. I let my emotions get the better of me more times than I’d like to admit.

Most-used app: YouTube

Biggest time-wasting app: Facebook

Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: Julian Thomas (Fashion Creator), Bad Friends Podcast

Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Don’t wake up one day and realize you dedicated your life to someone else’s vision.

When I want to escape I go to: Anywhere outdoors

What book do you recommend to everyone and why? 1984 by George Orwell

Listening to: Holywatr, Westside Boogie, Teezo Touchdown

Watching: Snowfall, Yellowstone, American Dad

What’s your best/worst habit? I’m a perfectionist.

What’s your go-to-restaurant? I mostly just cook my own food.

What’s your signature accessory? I’m big on bracelets and rings. But I guess I’d say my nose piercings.

Every day I wear: Pants

The one thing I collect is: bottles, then turning them into magic potion decorations

What’s your favorite film? August Rush

Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably at work or in my house

Movie to describe your life: Juice (1992)

Signature scent: Any local convenience store body oil.

Where I shop locally: Goodwill or the Salvation Army.

Words I live by: “To get everything I want I just give everything I have”

Trey Berry

Day job: Leasing Manager at Colony Lofts

Dream job: Any career that allows me the freedom to live life on my own terms — achieving financial independence while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Drink of choice: I’m a big water drinker, but my dirty little secret is Mountain Dew — it’s my guilty pleasure.

Claim to fame: I built a following of over 3.3 million on TikTok with my original account, creating relatable and inspiring lifestyle content. Even after losing that account, I’ve rebuilt my platform to more than 68K followers and continue to grow every day.

One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: I moved to Florida and lived there for four years.

What did you want to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a lawyer

One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Don’t make decisions based on the people you call friends — make decisions based on where you want to be in life.

Most-used app: Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram

Biggest time-wasting app: Facebook

Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: I love anything that helps me advance in life — motivational quotes, fitness content and prompts that make me slow down and self-reflect.

Best advice you’ve ever gotten: “What you’re not changing, you’re choosing.”

When I want to escape I go to: The gym

What book do you recommend to everyone and why: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

Listening to: All things R&B

Watching: Gen V on Prime

Best/Worst habit: Definitely texting back

Go-to restaurant: LongHorn

Signature accessory: Gold jewelry

Every day I wear: Slides

The one thing I collect is: Cologne

Favorite film: Never Back Down

Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: At home on my couch

Movie to describe your life: The Wolf of Wall Street

Where I shop locally: Thrift stores

Words I live by: Big risk equals big reward.

Jeff Horvath

Day job: Letter carrier for the USPS

Dream job: Pub owner

Drink of choice: Great Lakes Midwest IPA

Claim to fame: Best mailman in Toledo

Bucket list: Saved a cat from a tree

What you wanted to be when you grew up: A fireman, a baseball player, an architect, opera singer

Advice to Young me: Don’t be so scared

Most used app: NYT games

Biggest time wasting app: NYT games

Best advice gotten: Lighten up

Escape: My attic bar

Book I recommend: Kurt Vonnegut, Bluebeard

Favorite Music: Jazz

What are you watching?: With my wife, Lydia, I’m watching Only Murders in the Building, on my own I’m watching Ozark

Best habit: Going to bed early

Worst habit: Saying “hi” too often

Go to restaurant: Whiskey & the Wolf

Signature accessory: My Dude sweater from the Big Lebowski

Every day I wear: My wedding ring, an earring, & two necklaces

One thing I collect is: Lions (I’m a Leo)

My favorite film is: The Big Lebowski

Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably still delivering mail

Signature scent: Old spice swagger

Where I shop locally: Maumee Antique mall

Words I live by: Every day has an end

Aaron

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) has this thought process surrounding fashion: If we don’t technically have to wear clothes, and instead we choose to, then why not choose to make them purposeful.

I feel as if my fashion has lived through that statement long before it ever existed. Starting with my Grandmother Dorothy whom was so well coordinated and accessorized. She had 3 very stylish boys, with my dad being the youngest. They were the trailblazers who paved the way for a very fashionable family. With personal style always being celebrated during holiday or family gatherings. Growing up I always had the confidence supported by my family to dress how I wanted to. Dating all the way back to 4th grade, when I would coordinate my outfit the day before school, and still change my mind the next day.

Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself. It’s a creative outlet that allows my emotions and energy to speak through my style each day. I’ve spent majority of my working years in clothing retail, and learning about the industry. Always fascinated by the creation and styling process. Over the years this has broadened my style more and more. Now, with me working at House of Dow, in Downtown Toledo on Adams Street, my range in fashion has exploded. Learning more about vintage fashion through the years has educated me and given me more insight. Paired with the individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working and becoming friends with have made a massive impact on my style by creating even more depth within my outfits. It helps being surrounded by such talented and creative individuals each working day, with our customers included.

I was very honored to be chosen for this issue. For me personal style and mental health go hand in hand. I wanted to be able to showcase how fashion has made an impact on my mental health, as well as opening the door for others. I have never been afraid to push the limits within my personal style. Then relating that fearlessness to creating spaces where emotions can be shared as well. You see, vulnerability in fashion can relate to vulnerability within your emotions. When you push yourself out of your comfort zone, and it works, you’re more likely to take that chance again. As a male, I am often reminded by the stigmas that surround men’s fashion, as well as men’s mental health. My goal has always been to break those stigmas within each.

For inspiration to my daughter, and for kids everywhere, I want to show that you can be who you want to be, dress how you want. That your emotions are never too big, and you are to never shrink your creative nature or self expression. Be bold, be beautiful, because we all are! Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise. You are beautiful both inside and out. You deserve to look good, feel good, and be loved.





