Toledo GQ 2025: Local Men. Real Style. Pure Toledo.

Style in Toledo goes beyond clothing — it’s an attitude, a reflection of creativity and character. Toledo GQ spotlights the city’s authentic trendsetters, from watchmakers and artists to chefs and innovators, each defining fashion on their own terms. It’s confidence, individuality, and purpose stitched together — a celebration of how Toledo men express who they are through what they wear, proving that true style is timeless, fearless and proudly local.
David Ludwig
Day job: Watchmaker/ Jeweler @Ludwig Watch & Clock
Dream job: Retired Golfer
Drink of choice: Earl Grey tea / Coors Light
Claim to fame: Eagle Scout
One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Grew a foot-long beard
What did you want to be when you grew up? Archeologist / Indiana Jones
One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: The only thing you can change is yourself
Most-used app: Instagram
Biggest time-wasting app: Flight Radar
Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: The Writers Dossier
Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Every Day is a School Day
When I want to escape, I go to: Oak Openings Bike Trails
What book do you recommend to everyone and why? Conscious Leadership by John Mackey
Listening to: Let It Rock By Jerry Garcia Band
Watching: The Twilight Zone
What’s your best/worst habit? Morning walks/Avoiding phone calls
What’s your go-to restaurant? Farnsworth Cocktail Bar
What’s your signature accessory? Vintage watches
Every day I wear: A different watch
The one thing I collect is: Jello molds /Broken motorcycles
Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Garage workshop / Working on cars
Movie to describe your life: Wallace and Gromit:The Wrong Trousers
Signature scent: Issey Miyake L’eau D’issey
Where I shop locally: Stumbled Upon Vintage
Words I live by: Keep on Truckin’
“Claim to Fame”: Hosted the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
Jonathan Vestal
Day job: Nurse, I float through all the ICU’s in Promedica.
Dream job: Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA)
Drink of choice: Red wine (Syrah) or gin and tonic
Claim to fame: Not sure I have any, but you could ask my friends they might have something to say about that.
One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Travel to Antarctica, Penguins, Whales and Seals. Oh my!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A Violinist, got my first degree in Violin, decided to change career paths to nursing to widen my horizons.
One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Keep on working, never give up, but enjoy the ride.
Most-used app: Tiktok
Biggest time-wasting app: Also Tiktok
Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Grow thicker skin, you will need one in life.
When I want to escape I go to: Go for a hike
What book do you recommend to everyone and why? “The MaddAddam Trilogy” by Margaret Atwood
Listening to: A little bit of everything from Classical, Rock, Pop, Jazz, you name it I’ll give it a listen.
Watching: Well its spooky season so, the new “Wednesday” season on Netflix. Also, recently loving “The Great British Baking Show”.
What’s your best/worst habit? Best habit, probably keeping things tidy. I’m a bit of a Type A person so I like a neat and orderly home. Worst habit, I’m a night owl at times and tend to not sleep enough.
What’s your go-to-restaurant? Chop House, Souk or Avestruz
What’s your signature accessory? A necklace, I would say I wear some type of necklace every day. When I travel I try to find one piece of jewelry that is significant to that location. It’s nice because you can find something in any price range typically and it’s a small souvenir you can cherish for the rest of your life.
Every day I wear: Well, not every day since I wear scrubs to work, but any time I’m not at work or the gym I only wear button down shirts. I hate t-shirts or pull overs, they will mess up my hair.
The one thing I collect is: Love a good sticker, the sausier the better. Also won’t say no to a magnet.
What’s your favorite film? “White Christmas” or “Meet Me In St. Luis”
Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably doing something, dinner with friends, exploring new places, getting off work and going to the gym. Or staying in with my two pups (Bailey an English Springer Spaniel, and Gus my Weimaraner). Or visiting my boyfriend Patrick in Lansing or him visiting me here in Toledo.
Movie to describe your life: “The Bird Cage”
Signature scent: Anything with Oud in it.
Where I shop locally: Love the night markets in Toledo.
Words I live by: If I only get one life to live I want to live it to the fullest.
Anthony Sandifer
Day job: Cook (Blarney Irish Pub/ Tolhouse)
Dream job: Performing Artist/Creative
Drink of choice: Juice, Water, Moscow Mule/ Corona With Lime
Claim to fame: Most would associate my name with Fashion or Great Music.
One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: Traveling to Jamaica
What did you want to be when you grew up? I always thought I’d be an engineer.
One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Practice stoicism. I let my emotions get the better of me more times than I’d like to admit.
Most-used app: YouTube
Biggest time-wasting app: Facebook
Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: Julian Thomas (Fashion Creator), Bad Friends Podcast
Best advice you’ve ever gotten: Don’t wake up one day and realize you dedicated your life to someone else’s vision.
When I want to escape I go to: Anywhere outdoors
What book do you recommend to everyone and why? 1984 by George Orwell
Listening to: Holywatr, Westside Boogie, Teezo Touchdown
Watching: Snowfall, Yellowstone, American Dad
What’s your best/worst habit? I’m a perfectionist.
What’s your go-to-restaurant? I mostly just cook my own food.
What’s your signature accessory? I’m big on bracelets and rings. But I guess I’d say my nose piercings.
Every day I wear: Pants
The one thing I collect is: bottles, then turning them into magic potion decorations
What’s your favorite film? August Rush
Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably at work or in my house
Movie to describe your life: Juice (1992)
Signature scent: Any local convenience store body oil.
Where I shop locally: Goodwill or the Salvation Army.
Words I live by: “To get everything I want I just give everything I have”
Trey Berry
Day job: Leasing Manager at Colony Lofts
Dream job: Any career that allows me the freedom to live life on my own terms — achieving financial independence while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
Drink of choice: I’m a big water drinker, but my dirty little secret is Mountain Dew — it’s my guilty pleasure.
Claim to fame: I built a following of over 3.3 million on TikTok with my original account, creating relatable and inspiring lifestyle content. Even after losing that account, I’ve rebuilt my platform to more than 68K followers and continue to grow every day.
One thing you’ve crossed off your bucket list: I moved to Florida and lived there for four years.
What did you want to be when you grew up: I wanted to be a lawyer
One piece of advice you’d give your younger self: Don’t make decisions based on the people you call friends — make decisions based on where you want to be in life.
Most-used app: Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram
Biggest time-wasting app: Facebook
Favorite Instagram feeds or podcasts you follow: I love anything that helps me advance in life — motivational quotes, fitness content and prompts that make me slow down and self-reflect.
Best advice you’ve ever gotten: “What you’re not changing, you’re choosing.”
When I want to escape I go to: The gym
What book do you recommend to everyone and why: The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
Listening to: All things R&B
Watching: Gen V on Prime
Best/Worst habit: Definitely texting back
Go-to restaurant: LongHorn
Signature accessory: Gold jewelry
Every day I wear: Slides
The one thing I collect is: Cologne
Favorite film: Never Back Down
Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: At home on my couch
Movie to describe your life: The Wolf of Wall Street
Where I shop locally: Thrift stores
Words I live by: Big risk equals big reward.
Jeff Horvath
Day job: Letter carrier for the USPS
Dream job: Pub owner
Drink of choice: Great Lakes Midwest IPA
Claim to fame: Best mailman in Toledo
Bucket list: Saved a cat from a tree
What you wanted to be when you grew up: A fireman, a baseball player, an architect, opera singer
Advice to Young me: Don’t be so scared
Most used app: NYT games
Biggest time wasting app: NYT games
Best advice gotten: Lighten up
Escape: My attic bar
Book I recommend: Kurt Vonnegut, Bluebeard
Favorite Music: Jazz
What are you watching?: With my wife, Lydia, I’m watching Only Murders in the Building, on my own I’m watching Ozark
Best habit: Going to bed early
Worst habit: Saying “hi” too often
Go to restaurant: Whiskey & the Wolf
Signature accessory: My Dude sweater from the Big Lebowski
Every day I wear: My wedding ring, an earring, & two necklaces
One thing I collect is: Lions (I’m a Leo)
My favorite film is: The Big Lebowski
Where you’ll find me on a Friday night: Probably still delivering mail
Signature scent: Old spice swagger
Where I shop locally: Maumee Antique mall
Words I live by: Every day has an end
Aaron
Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) has this thought process surrounding fashion: If we don’t technically have to wear clothes, and instead we choose to, then why not choose to make them purposeful.
I feel as if my fashion has lived through that statement long before it ever existed. Starting with my Grandmother Dorothy whom was so well coordinated and accessorized. She had 3 very stylish boys, with my dad being the youngest. They were the trailblazers who paved the way for a very fashionable family. With personal style always being celebrated during holiday or family gatherings. Growing up I always had the confidence supported by my family to dress how I wanted to. Dating all the way back to 4th grade, when I would coordinate my outfit the day before school, and still change my mind the next day.
Fashion has always been a way for me to express myself. It’s a creative outlet that allows my emotions and energy to speak through my style each day. I’ve spent majority of my working years in clothing retail, and learning about the industry. Always fascinated by the creation and styling process. Over the years this has broadened my style more and more. Now, with me working at House of Dow, in Downtown Toledo on Adams Street, my range in fashion has exploded. Learning more about vintage fashion through the years has educated me and given me more insight. Paired with the individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working and becoming friends with have made a massive impact on my style by creating even more depth within my outfits. It helps being surrounded by such talented and creative individuals each working day, with our customers included.
I was very honored to be chosen for this issue. For me personal style and mental health go hand in hand. I wanted to be able to showcase how fashion has made an impact on my mental health, as well as opening the door for others. I have never been afraid to push the limits within my personal style. Then relating that fearlessness to creating spaces where emotions can be shared as well. You see, vulnerability in fashion can relate to vulnerability within your emotions. When you push yourself out of your comfort zone, and it works, you’re more likely to take that chance again. As a male, I am often reminded by the stigmas that surround men’s fashion, as well as men’s mental health. My goal has always been to break those stigmas within each.
For inspiration to my daughter, and for kids everywhere, I want to show that you can be who you want to be, dress how you want. That your emotions are never too big, and you are to never shrink your creative nature or self expression. Be bold, be beautiful, because we all are! Don’t let anyone ever tell you otherwise. You are beautiful both inside and out. You deserve to look good, feel good, and be loved.