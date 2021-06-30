Summer in the City

Fireworks!! Fireworks!!

There are reasons to be optimistic that Northwest Ohioans will “ooh” and “aah” looking at fireworks in the night sky this year. After numerous delays and “supply chain issues,” Toledo has announced that the city’s fireworks display will take place on Friday, July 2 at 10pm, over the Maumee River. Bowling Green will also hold a fireworks display, on Saturday, July 3.

On the 4th

WTOL River Run 10K

Downtown Toledo’s most celebrated 10K event will begin at Promenade Park and finish at WTOL 11’s studios with a prize purse totaling more than $4,000. First place winners in all age groups receive free Saucony shoes. $40 for first 600 registrations, $45 after that. 7:30am. 400 Water St.

July 5th- 11th

LPGA

Marathon Classic

From its days when it was known as the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic when it began in 1984, the LPGA Marathon Classic is now a standard of the LPGA golf season. As a precursor to the Solheim Cup, this year’s Marathon Classic will also introduce the Simply Sustainable program, meaning that everything at the tournament, down to the food products, will be 100% sustainable. $60 for weekly grounds ticket, $120 for a weekly clubhouse courtyard ticket. July 5-11. Highland Meadows Golf Club, 7455 Erie St., Sylvania. marathonclassic.com/tickets

The Tenth

Lighthouse

Waterfront Festival

Celebrate one of the Glass City’s most distinctive landmarks at this event held at Oregon’s Maumee Bay State Park. Get a look at the recently renovated exterior of the classic lighthouse! $5 donation requested. 10am-5pm, Saturday, July 10. 11am-5pm, Sunday, July 11. 1400 State Park Rd., Oregon. toledolighthousefestival.com

July 13th – 18th

Lucas County Fair

GET YOUR RIDE, FOOD,

MUSIC and FUN ON!

July 13-18. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee.

419-893-2127. lucascountyfair.com

July 18th & 25th

Rhythm on the River

The Wright Pavilion in Grand Rapids will be the site of concerts through October! The beautiful setting will compliment the amazing music of area musicians. This month, the classic country sounds of East of Cheyenne will play the Pavillion on Sunday, July 18, while local favorite singer/songwriter Tim Oehlers will perform on Sunday, July 25. All concerts start at 4pm. grandrapidshistoricalsociety.org Free

July 23rd

Tomatofest

Ohio 2021

Ready, set, Tomato! This regular event will feature more than a dozen musical acts along with farmers selling fresh produce. $20 general admission. Noon Friday, July 23 through noon on Sunday, July 25. The Sanctuary,

24401 Poe Rd., Grand Rapids. 419-591-6881. tomatofestohio.com

July 24th

Toledo Night Market

The monthly Market features all the food, shopping and entertainment you could want at NIGHT!. $5, kids 10 and under free. 6-11pm. 525 Market St.

toledofarmersmarket.com

Hollywood Casino Live Performances

The music is back! Live shows have returned to the Hollywood Casino with a pair of exciting shows this month. Atomic Punks, one of the most celebrated Van Halen tribute bands, will play the Casino on Saturday, July 24. Then, on Saturday, July 31, disco legends The Village People will boogie their way onto the stage. Both shows start at 8pm. 1868 Miami St., 419-661-5200. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com Free

July 25th

Art on the Mall

The University of Toledo’s Alumni Association hosts its 28th juried Art on the Mall, with more than 100 artists. Due to construction at the event’s traditional location on Centennial Mall, the show will be held at the Center for Alumni and Donor Engagement this year, across from Inverness Golf Club. 10am-5pm. 4510 Dorr St. 419-530-2586.

toledoalumni.org/events/art-on-the-mall Free

July 30th

Northwest Ohio Rib Off

The ribs are back! Dozens of culinary masters will create the most mouth-watering, fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs all weekend for attendees to enjoy. 4pm, July 30 through 7pm, August 1. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. 419-724-6000. nworiboff.com

Music at the Market

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an awesome summer concert in Perrysburg, thanks to Mercy Health. Music at the Market will be held every Thursday at 7pm from June 3 through August 26, at the Commodore Schoolyard at 140 E. Indiana Ave.,

across from Way Public Library.



The scheduled lineup includes:

July 1: Swingmania

July 8: Way 2 Much

July 15: Caswell & the Company

July 22: The Boys & the Blues

July 29: Wolf Creek Risin’

Saturdays Saturdays

Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series

The historic Ottawa Park Amphitheater has been home to hundreds of shows in the decades since it was constructed in 1935. This summer will add to its legacy as the Park’s Summer Concert Series will see area music acts take to the stage on Saturdays beginning at 6pm. Note: No show on July 3 due to Independence Day weekend.

July 10: The Grape Smugglers

July 17: DIstant Cousinz

July 24: Madison Ave. Band

July 31: East River Drive

Sundays Sundays

Music Under the Stars at the Toledo Zoo

Summer concerts are back at the Zoo! Take a seat in the beautiful Amphitheatre every Sunday beginning at 7:30pm and enjoy a variety of area community bands as they entertain audiences of all ages under the open sky.

This month’s lineup:

July 4: Genoa American Legion Band

July 11: Maumee Community Band

July 18: Polish American Concert Band

July 25: Cedar Creek Church

(as part of Christmas in July)