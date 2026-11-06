Sports Zone: Toledo Native Builds Viqtory Stats

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Simplifying sports stats, informing betting

What began as a personal project has grown into a sports technology platform connecting Toledo entrepreneur Todd Yarberry with former professional athletes, sports media personalities and fans across the country. Yarberry, a Toledo native and Emmy-nominated creator, launched Viqtory Stats after combining his background in sports media and marketing with his experience in business intelligence, spending months building an app to transform complex sports statistics into accessible information. “I was looking for a project to work on. I didn’t realize it was going to turn into this,” Yarberry enthuses.

Turning numbers into visual stories

Yarberry, initially focusing on NBA stats, has expanded Viqtory Stats to cover seven sports, using statistical models and visual dashboards to identify trends, gauge player performance and better understand betting probabilities.

Viqtory Stats replaces spreadsheets and box scores with charts and other visual tools. The Bet IQ feature uses AI to analyze available data and to help users identify potential player props and games worth examining.

Yarberry built the platform himself, handling everything from its design and navigation to its underlying data infrastructure and statistical models. “I’m an obsessive learner,” he said, describing the challenge of learning more about sports betting, formulas and predictive modeling while maintaining his “day” job.

Building a team with sports experience

Although Yarberry developed the app independently, he relied on 32 testers to refine it. Among those involved are Cuffs the Legend, a social media personality known for his connections to NBA star LeBron James and Corie Blount, a former NBA player. Yarberry said working with people who understand sports helped him determine which information would be most valuable to users. He continues to develop relationships with athletes and sports professionals, with the goal of incorporating more credible voices and original content into the platform.

A Toledo-built vision

Yarberry lives in Waterville and has spent his life in the Toledo area, but recognizes that building a technology business outside a major metropolitan mar- ket presents challenges. “Build yourself up and make value for other people,” he said. “You can do it here in Toledo.”

Available through the Apple App Store, Google Play and viqtorystats.io, Viqtory Stats continues to evolve. Yarberry is exploring ways to allow knowledgeable sports personalities to create content within the platform.

He also hopes the project encourages others to think creatively and pursue their own ideas. “You don’t have to stick to one way,” Yarberry said. “We can create new things.” For Yarberry, Viqtory Stats is a work in progress — a homegrown idea with ambitions that extend far beyond Northwest Ohio.

Visit: viqtorystats.io and follow on Instagram: @ybxtodd, @cuffsthelegend, and @viqtorystats.