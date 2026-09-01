September Astrology 2026

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Every season has its sky. Every soul has its time. September reminds us to honor both.

As we enter the month of September 2026, the cosmic atmosphere encourages us to slow down, organize our lives, and reconnect with what truly matters. This is a month of Introspection, Renewal and Purpose.

Lest we remember – September 11 also carries profound significance in our hearts as we pause to remember the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. It is a day of reflection, gratitude, compassion, and honoring those whose lives were forever changed. As we remember the past, we are reminded to cherish the present and appreciate the blessings we often take for granted.

Cosmic Highlights for September

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIRGO! The Sun and New Moon in your own sign illuminates you. This is your month to realign with your purpose. Trusting your inner guide, allowing your wisdom to shine through. Though Saturn and Uranus transiting may test your patience, it cannot overshadow the gifts the universe has placed upon you. Release what no longer serves you, and embrace your quiet strength, and allow the stars to guide you.

SUN IN VIRGO the cosmic atmosphere encourages us to slow down, organize our lives, and reconnect with what truly matters. The Sun continues its journey through the sign of Virgo from August 24 through September 22, placing the emphasis on health, work, daily routines, responsibility, and personal growth. Virgo reminds us that even the smallest adjustments can lead to profound changes over time. This is an excellent month to become more organized, simplify your life, improve your health, and focus on practical solutions rather than unnecessary worry.

NEW MOON SEPTEMBER 11 – Every New Moon symbolizes new beginnings, but in Virgo, it especially encourages us to create healthier habits, improve our work environment, become more disciplined, and establish routines that support long-term success. It is a wonderful time to set realistic goals, organize finances, begin wellness programs, or simply clear away emotional and physical clutter.

FULL MOON IN ARIES – SEPTEMBER 26– directly opposing the Sun in Libra. Full Moons illuminate what has been hidden, bringing emotions to the surface and encouraging completion or closure. Aries represents independence, courage, and action, while Libra seeks harmony, balance, and cooperation. This opposition may leave many people feeling emotionally pulled between taking care of themselves and maintaining peace with others. Tempers may flare more easily, patience may be tested, and impulsive reactions could create unnecessary conflict if not handled carefully.

Adding to the intensity, Mars, the planet of energy, motivation, and action, continues traveling through Cancer, where emotions often drive decisions rather than logic. Mars forms a challenging aspect with Saturn retrograde in Aries, creating periods of frustration, delays, obstacles, and the feeling that progress requires extra effort. At times, it may seem as though you’re pressing the accelerator while Saturn is applying the brakes. Rather than becoming discouraged, this cosmic combination asks us to develop patience, maturity, and persistence. Sometimes the universe slows us down so we can build something stronger.

Overall, September offers tremendous opportunities for, healing, and self-improvement. While moments of emotional intensity may arise toward month’s end, they also provide valuable insight into what truly needs your attention. Balance, patience, and thoughtful planning will be your greatest allies. September reminds us that meaningful growth rarely happens overnight. The New Moon in Virgo teaches us that discipline, preparation, and thoughtful planning create lasting success. The Full Moon in Aries encourages courage while reminding us to balance independence with compassion. Mars in Cancer challenging Saturn retrograde in Aries may test our patience, but those willing to move steadily rather than impulsively will discover lasting rewards.

WHAT’S YOUR SIGN?

ARIES – The Full Moon in your sign places you center stage. This is a powerful month of personal realization and emotional breakthroughs. Relationships, career goals, and your own identity may all be reassessed. Saturn retrograde asks you to mature, while Mars reminds you to manage emotional reactions before acting.

TAURUS – September encourages you to create greater balance between work and personal fulfillment. Creative projects, romance, and family matters receive positive attention. The New Moon supports healthier habits, while the Full Moon reminds you to slow down and recharge emotionally.

GEMINI – Your attention turns toward home, family, and emotional security. The New Moon is ideal for organizing your home, making improvements, or reconnecting with loved ones. Career responsibilities may feel demanding near the Full Moon, requiring better balance between personal and professional life.

CANCER – Mars traveling through your sign gives you additional motivation, confidence, and determination. However, avoid reacting emotionally under pressure. Communication becomes especially important this month. The New Moon favors learning, writing, networking, and strengthening important relationships.

LEO – Financial matters come into focus. The New Moon offers opportunities to improve budgeting, increase income, or reorganize investments. The Full Moon inspires travel, education, or expanding your horizons. Trust your abilities while remaining practical with spending.

VIRGO – This is your month to shine. With the Sun and New Moon in your sign, you’re beginning an exciting new personal chapter. Set ambitious but realistic goals, improve your health, refresh your appearance, or begin new ventures. The universe encourages confidence and self-belief.

LIBRA – As your birthday season approaches later in the month, you’re encouraged to complete unfinished business first. The Full Moon shines brightly on relationships, bringing clarity regarding partnerships, friendships, and commitments. Honest communication leads to healthier connections.

SCORPIO – Friendships, organizations, and future dreams receive cosmic attention. The New Moon supports networking and building stronger alliances. The Full Moon highlights work-life balance and encourages healthier routines that reduce unnecessary stress.

SAGITTARIUS – Career opportunities continue developing throughout September. Recognition for past efforts may finally arrive. The Full Moon encourages romance, creativity, and enjoying life outside of work. Don’t allow responsibilities to overshadow personal happiness.

CAPRICORN – This is an excellent month for expanding your knowledge through travel, education, or new experiences. The New Moon inspires growth and long-range planning. The Full Moon may bring family or home matters requiring your immediate attention and thoughtful decisions.

AQUARIUS – Transformation continues beneath the surface. Financial partnerships, shared resources, taxes, or investments may require closer examination. The Full Moon supports communication, learning, and resolving misunderstandings through honest conversation.

PISCES – Relationships remain your greatest area of growth this month. Whether personal or professional, important partnerships evolve under September’s skies. The New Moon encourages stronger commitments, while the Full Moon asks you to reassess finances, self-worth, and personal priorities.

Janet Amid is a media Astrologer, Numerologist, Dream interpreter, Tarot Reader & is a columnist for the TOLEDO CITY PAPER . For appointments or information, contact her office at 419-882-5510.





