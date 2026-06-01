Road Trip June 2026

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SAT, June 6 and SUN, June 7

Motor City Pride

Celebrate Michigan’s largest pride festival and parade at Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit, featuring multiple stages of performances, hundreds of vendors, community groups, artisans and food trucks. 1pm-7pm. Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI. motorcitypride.org

THUR, June 11 – SUN, June 15

Frankenuth Bavarian Festival

Celebrate Bavarian culture and community traditions at the annual Bavarian Festival, featuring ceremonies, live music, street parties, parades, family activities and classic German-inspired festivities throughout the weekend. Downtown Frankenmuth, Main St., Frankenmuth, MI. bavarianfestival.org

SUN, June 14

Sauder Village 50th Birthday Celebration

Celebrate 50 years of history at Sauder Village with a special anniversary event featuring discounted admission, 1970s-themed activities, crafts, food specials and family-friendly birthday celebrations. 7am-5pm. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, OH. saudervillage.org