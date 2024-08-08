¡QUIERETE!, Local Organization Works To Combat Opioid Epidemic

The opioid epidemic has affected cities across the United States, both rural and urban. Lucas County has seen a significant increase in opioid and fentanyl use over the last 10 years.

According to the Lucas County Health Department, 90% of opioid deaths in 2020 were from fentanyl use. Since 2014, deaths linked to fentanyl usage in Lucas County have increased tenfold.

Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc. has begun a bilingual public awareness campaign to combat the opioid epidemic in Toledo.

Several billboards around South and East Toledo can be seen with ‘¡QUIERETE!’ written in bright orange letters. The Spanish phrase ‘Quierete,’ roughly translates to ‘care for yourself’ in English.

The billboard directs people to their bilingual website, which can help people struggling with opioid use or their loved ones to locate vital resources available to them in the area including a link to the crisis care line.

According to Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc., Hispanic and immigrant populations are at a heightened risk of the opioid epidemic due to language barriers, cultural hurdles and other demographic factors.

“¡QUIERETE! targets its messaging to areas where there are a high number of Spanish-speaking households to try to spread the word about life-saving resources to these at-risk neighborhoods,” Linda Parra, founder and president of Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc., wrote.

The ¡QUIERETE! project was funded by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health. Nuestra Gente Community Projects Inc. has served the Hispanic population in South Toledo for over 10 years. Their programs include a bilingual food pantry, a Spanish-language public radio station, bilingual after-school enrichment programs, and more.

To learn more about the ¡QUIERETE! project visit quierete.org.