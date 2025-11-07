Puzzle November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

THE CONSEQUENCES

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1 They’re in for the moment

5 Govt. testing site for green policies

11 Brazilian musician Gilberto ___

14 In ___ (sulking)

15 Big name in baseball caps

16 Words of agreement

17 Look to what’s ahead of you

19 With 18-Down, nickname for The Beatles

20 Maine college town

21 Step in a tutu

22 Drink served with lait et sucre

23 Rainbow fish

25 DoorDash, often

27 Direct a smile toward

29 Cat-eating TV character

30 Little shots

33 Cooking implement

34 Fire-breathing monster

37 Dream team game?

41 Hoarse

42 Joy Division singer ___ Curtis

43 Insect that does a waggle dance

44 Familia member

45 Ink squirters

48 Accordion-style pleats

51 Flat fees?

54 It ends in diciembre

55 The buck stops here

56 Bird-like

58 Flattens in a ring

59 What a leaf peeper peeps

63 Ode preposition

64 Sells online

65 Dino with around 60 teeth

66 One who might think duct tape fixes everything

67 “Sure, let’s try it!”

68 It’s always right

Down

1 Acronym that means foolish actions will lead to negative consequences, and the theme of this puzzle

2 Not together

3 Interior designer’s concern

4 Gregg specialist, for short

5 Brian who said “Honor your mistake as a hidden intention”

6 ___ annum

7 “Too cute for words!”

8 Pounce towards

9 Rich tapestry

10 Rocky beginning

11 Ability to talk

12 Bruneau Dunes State Park state

13 Like brains and leaves

18 See 19-Across

24 Slightly drunk

25 Unauthorized stories of well-known characters

26 Love handles, so to speak

28 Dissenting vote

30 “Would You Rather” playmate, for short

31 Establishment with a TouchTunes machine

32 Childish and inexperienced

34 Philanthropist

35 Cheer during El Clásico

36 Phillies div.

38 Initialism before a three-day weekend

39 Decent amount

40 Granola morsel

45 1996 Beck album with a nonsense title

46 Resound

47 Request formally

48 Not legit

49 2025 Best Picture winner

50 Reluctant

52 Drag queen topper

53 Wise guys

57 On deck

60 Memorial architect Maya

61 Rapper ___ Rida

62 68-Across, in German

SOLUTION BELOW: