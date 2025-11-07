Puzzle November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
THE CONSEQUENCES
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1 They’re in for the moment
5 Govt. testing site for green policies
11 Brazilian musician Gilberto ___
14 In ___ (sulking)
15 Big name in baseball caps
16 Words of agreement
17 Look to what’s ahead of you
19 With 18-Down, nickname for The Beatles
20 Maine college town
21 Step in a tutu
22 Drink served with lait et sucre
23 Rainbow fish
25 DoorDash, often
27 Direct a smile toward
29 Cat-eating TV character
30 Little shots
33 Cooking implement
34 Fire-breathing monster
37 Dream team game?
41 Hoarse
42 Joy Division singer ___ Curtis
43 Insect that does a waggle dance
44 Familia member
45 Ink squirters
48 Accordion-style pleats
51 Flat fees?
54 It ends in diciembre
55 The buck stops here
56 Bird-like
58 Flattens in a ring
59 What a leaf peeper peeps
63 Ode preposition
64 Sells online
65 Dino with around 60 teeth
66 One who might think duct tape fixes everything
67 “Sure, let’s try it!”
68 It’s always right
Down
1 Acronym that means foolish actions will lead to negative consequences, and the theme of this puzzle
2 Not together
3 Interior designer’s concern
4 Gregg specialist, for short
5 Brian who said “Honor your mistake as a hidden intention”
6 ___ annum
7 “Too cute for words!”
8 Pounce towards
9 Rich tapestry
10 Rocky beginning
11 Ability to talk
12 Bruneau Dunes State Park state
13 Like brains and leaves
18 See 19-Across
24 Slightly drunk
25 Unauthorized stories of well-known characters
26 Love handles, so to speak
28 Dissenting vote
30 “Would You Rather” playmate, for short
31 Establishment with a TouchTunes machine
32 Childish and inexperienced
34 Philanthropist
35 Cheer during El Clásico
36 Phillies div.
38 Initialism before a three-day weekend
39 Decent amount
40 Granola morsel
45 1996 Beck album with a nonsense title
46 Resound
47 Request formally
48 Not legit
49 2025 Best Picture winner
50 Reluctant
52 Drag queen topper
53 Wise guys
57 On deck
60 Memorial architect Maya
61 Rapper ___ Rida
62 68-Across, in German
SOLUTION BELOW: