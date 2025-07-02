Puzzle July 2025

ROUGHING IT
BY: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1 Lemon-lime soda
4 Actionable words
9 Balkan capital
14 Mayo is part of it
15 Battery terminal
16 Projecting part
17 “I can’t believe it!”
18 Rough it for way longer than is healthy?
20 Part-human, part-machine
22 Paesano’s land
23 “Can’t argue with that”
24 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis ___
26 “Darn it!”
27 Attribute
28 Bus-stop convenience
30 Darling
31 Valhalla V.I.P.
32 DraftKings rival
34 Creeps around while stepping over outdoor shelters?
39 Bombing raids
40 Looseness
41 Wrong
44 Young seal
45 Baked noodle pudding
46 “Time’s a-wastin’!”
48 Anger
49 Esport enthusiasts
50 Hubbub
52 They’re history
53 Outdoor shelters outfitted with AI, fusion reactors, etc.
56 Kind of Buddhism
58 Attack locale
59 Pack carrier
60 Cheer for a banderillero
61 One of five
62 Mentions
63 Timeworn
Down
1 When some bakeries open up
2 With the soft pedal depressed, on some scores
3 Braid relative
4 Floor plan
5 Accustom
6 Five-time Wimbledon champ Bjorn
7 Summer clock setting: Abbr.
8 Court do-over
9 Detect
10 Financial guru Suze
11 Bungle
12 Stir up
13 Horrified
19 Lubricant containers
21 Name on many armored trucks
23 Put on board
24 Guest at a synagogue
25 Completely committed
28 Teasing
29 Half a laugh
32 Available
33 Lentil or bean
35 Farm female
36 Attraction run by Joe Exotic, e.g.
37 Hype too much
38 Congers
41 Shoe marks
42 Like some thoughts
43 Boxer Ken
45 Part of the Corn Belt
47 Bread and butter, e.g.
49 “I’m stumped!”
51 Museo offering
52 Punkie
54 Special attention, for short
55 Teacher of Samuel
57 Connecticut governor Lamont
