Puzzle July 2025

ROUGHING IT

BY: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1 Lemon-lime soda

4 Actionable words

9 Balkan capital

14 Mayo is part of it

15 Battery terminal

16 Projecting part

17 “I can’t believe it!”

18 Rough it for way longer than is healthy?

20 Part-human, part-machine

22 Paesano’s land

23 “Can’t argue with that”

24 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis ___

26 “Darn it!”

27 Attribute

28 Bus-stop convenience

30 Darling

31 Valhalla V.I.P.

32 DraftKings rival

34 Creeps around while stepping over outdoor shelters?

39 Bombing raids

40 Looseness

41 Wrong

44 Young seal

45 Baked noodle pudding

46 “Time’s a-wastin’!”

48 Anger

49 Esport enthusiasts

50 Hubbub

52 They’re history

53 Outdoor shelters outfitted with AI, fusion reactors, etc.

56 Kind of Buddhism

58 Attack locale

59 Pack carrier

60 Cheer for a banderillero

61 One of five

62 Mentions

63 Timeworn

Down

1 When some bakeries open up

2 With the soft pedal depressed, on some scores

3 Braid relative

4 Floor plan

5 Accustom

6 Five-time Wimbledon champ Bjorn

7 Summer clock setting: Abbr.

8 Court do-over

9 Detect

10 Financial guru Suze

11 Bungle

12 Stir up

13 Horrified

19 Lubricant containers

21 Name on many armored trucks

23 Put on board

24 Guest at a synagogue

25 Completely committed

28 Teasing

29 Half a laugh

32 Available

33 Lentil or bean

35 Farm female

36 Attraction run by Joe Exotic, e.g.

37 Hype too much

38 Congers

41 Shoe marks

42 Like some thoughts

43 Boxer Ken

45 Part of the Corn Belt

47 Bread and butter, e.g.

49 “I’m stumped!”

51 Museo offering

52 Punkie

54 Special attention, for short

55 Teacher of Samuel

57 Connecticut governor Lamont

