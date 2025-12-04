Puzzle December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
SPIRITED
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. No longer cool
6. “Let’s see what you’ve got”
11. Physique
14. “What have you got?”
15. “___ King” (Stallone series)
16. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister
17. What a spirit wants in the divorce?
19. No pro
20. Proofreader’s catch
21. Da’s opposite
22. Triathlon equipment
24. Son nicknamed “Trip” or “Trey”
26. Entertain
27. Spirit moving above everybody else?
33. Searches (for)
34. Bell sounds
35. Use a crowbar
38. Wraps things up
39. “Care to join me?”
40. Borscht eater, maybe
41. I, in Psych 101
42. First of a two-movie series
43. Very smooth
44. Spirit who starred in “Schindler’s List?”
47. Drawings of animate movies, say
49. Damage
50. Insurance company named after a volcano
51. It’s dropped in a flash
54. Chills
58. Kingston sch.
59. What’s part of a spirit’s work out/
62. Card in a phone
63. In the open
64. “Stiller & ___: Nothing Is Lost” (2025 documentary)
65. Ball holder
66. Food, clothing, shelter
67. ___ Villa (Premier League soccer club)
Down
1. “Over here”
2. Ocean hail
3. Starter course
4. They don’t play well with others
5. “You get the picture,” briefly
6. Very small
7. Like kawaii characters
8. Too many to count
9. Drug on a blotter
10. Wagers that something won’t happen
11. “If all else fails” option
12. Some reeds
13. Hard to comprehend
18. Condo, e.g.
23. “My thoughts are,” initially
25. “___ going down!”
26. Fleck who led the Flecktones
27. Butter in Indian cooking
28. Well-endowed
29. Relaxing, say
30. Paintings with trippy visuals
31. Tither’s amount
32. “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us” author ___ Abdurraqib
36. All-night party
37. Mans name that sounds like parts of a roof
39. Hang around
40. Eastern daylight time events
42. Standard
43. Squid’s home
45. Made tracks
46. “Turn off that alarm!”
47. Opera tenor who makes a deal with the devil
48. Stick home
51. Versatile bag
52. Had misgivings about
53. Boomers, with “the”
55. Rap session
56. Canary Islands currency
57. Go over
60. Shade
61. ___ Heller (grumpy neighbor on “Only Murders in the Building”)
SOLUTION BELOW: