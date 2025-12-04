Puzzle December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

SPIRITED

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. No longer cool

6. “Let’s see what you’ve got”

11. Physique

14. “What have you got?”

15. “___ King” (Stallone series)

16. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister

17. What a spirit wants in the divorce?

19. No pro

20. Proofreader’s catch

21. Da’s opposite

22. Triathlon equipment

24. Son nicknamed “Trip” or “Trey”

26. Entertain

27. Spirit moving above everybody else?

33. Searches (for)

34. Bell sounds

35. Use a crowbar

38. Wraps things up

39. “Care to join me?”

40. Borscht eater, maybe

41. I, in Psych 101

42. First of a two-movie series

43. Very smooth

44. Spirit who starred in “Schindler’s List?”

47. Drawings of animate movies, say

49. Damage

50. Insurance company named after a volcano

51. It’s dropped in a flash

54. Chills

58. Kingston sch.

59. What’s part of a spirit’s work out/

62. Card in a phone

63. In the open

64. “Stiller & ___: Nothing Is Lost” (2025 documentary)

65. Ball holder

66. Food, clothing, shelter

67. ___ Villa (Premier League soccer club)

Down

1. “Over here”

2. Ocean hail

3. Starter course

4. They don’t play well with others

5. “You get the picture,” briefly

6. Very small

7. Like kawaii characters

8. Too many to count

9. Drug on a blotter

10. Wagers that something won’t happen

11. “If all else fails” option

12. Some reeds

13. Hard to comprehend

18. Condo, e.g.

23. “My thoughts are,” initially

25. “___ going down!”

26. Fleck who led the Flecktones

27. Butter in Indian cooking

28. Well-endowed

29. Relaxing, say

30. Paintings with trippy visuals

31. Tither’s amount

32. “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us” author ___ Abdurraqib

36. All-night party

37. Mans name that sounds like parts of a roof

39. Hang around

40. Eastern daylight time events

42. Standard

43. Squid’s home

45. Made tracks

46. “Turn off that alarm!”

47. Opera tenor who makes a deal with the devil

48. Stick home

51. Versatile bag

52. Had misgivings about

53. Boomers, with “the”

55. Rap session

56. Canary Islands currency

57. Go over

60. Shade

61. ___ Heller (grumpy neighbor on “Only Murders in the Building”)

SOLUTION BELOW: