Poppers July 2025

Round Up for Autism Support at Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery has teamed up with Bittersweet Farms to support individuals with autism. Customers can now round up their bills at checkout, with the extra change donated to help further Bittersweet’s mission of enriching the lives of people with autism and those who care for them. A simple gesture with a powerful impact. Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery, 4625 W Bancroft St. sidongrille.com

Cookie Decorating Workshop – Sweet Summer Fun at Handmade Toledo

Unleash your inner cookie artist on Saturday, July 12, from 1:30–3pm at Handmade Toledo. Led by the pros from Kacee’s Cookies, this beginner-friendly workshop will teach piping techniques, icing tips and creative tricks while you decorate three summer-themed sugar cookies. All materials are provided, plus enjoy complimentary coffee and snacks as you create. $35. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. handmadetoledo.com

Sip & Seek: The Boston Tea Party Challenge – History in Every Cup

Step back in time for a spirited evening of tea and trivia at Sip & Seek: The Boston Tea Party Challenge, happening Sat, July 12, from 6–8 pm at the Wolcott Heritage Center. Enjoy a tea-themed scavenger hunt, sample historic teas tossed during the original Boston Tea Party and explore the scenic grounds while competing for prizes. Wolcott Heritage Center, 1035 River Rd., Maumee. facebook.com/events/644834138412598

Breakfast Series: Hippos & Elephants

Kick off your Saturday with a one-of-a-kind breakfast at the Toledo Zoo on July 12 from 8:30–10am. Enjoy a gourmet meal while hearing from an elephant keeper and watching a live hippo feeding demonstration. Choose from savory or sweet entrées—plus kid-friendly options— while you sip coffee, juice or a mimosa. Limited seating—reserve early. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org