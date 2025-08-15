Poppers August 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

TMA Café last chance Summer Sunday Brunches August 10 and 24

Celebrate the season’s final Summer Sunday Brunch at the Toledo Museum of Art Café on August 24 from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Guests can enjoy a rotating buffet of sweet and savory dishes, perfect before or after exploring the Museum’s galleries. Brunch is $29 per person. TMA members receive a 10% discount. Reservations are required and seating is limited. The Café will close at 3 p.m. For more information or to reserve a table, call 419-255- 8000 or visit toledomuseum.org

Taco Tuesday Dinner Cruise Sails August 19 on the Glass City Pearl

Spice up your evening with a Taco Tuesday Dinner Cruise on August 19 at 6:30 pm aboard the Glass City Pearl. This two-hour river cruise features a catered meal from Los Toros Catering with vegetarian options available with advance notice. Soft drinks and water are provided, and guests are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages and a small cooler. Cruises depart from J&M Cruise Lines at 1 Jefferson Ave. Dietary requests must be submitted at least 24 hours in advance. jmcruiselines.com/glass-city-pearl

Thursday Sandpiper Lunch Cruises in August

Relax and recharge with a Thursday Lunch Cruise aboard The Sandpiper on August 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 11:30 am. Each two-hour cruise offers scenic views of the Maumee River, passing historic homes, yacht clubs and native wildlife. The cruise is catered by Dave’s Cosmic Subs, with meal selections available during ticket booking. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages, including alcoholic drinks, and are encouraged to bring a small cooler. Cruises depart from J&M Cruise Lines at 1 Jefferson Ave. Booking closes one hour before departure to accommodate catering. Tickets range from $18 to $37 jmcruiselines.com/the-sandpiper