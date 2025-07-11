On The Radar July 2025

BGSU Launches Nation’s First AI + X Bachelor’s Degree

Bowling Green State University is leading the nation with the launch of a first-of-its-kind Bachelor of Science in AI + X, starting in Fall 2025. This innovative degree combines the core study of artificial intelligence with a choice of focus area—computer science, math, physics, history, journalism or public relations— preparing students to apply AI in real-world, interdisciplinary contexts. BGSU’s Department of Computer Science program will align with rising workforce demands for AI-literate professionals, exemplifying BGSU’s commitment to future-forward careers in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. bgsu.edu/news/2025/05/bgsu-to-be-first-in-the-nation-to-offer-ai-plus-x-bachelors-degree.html

Clean Toledo Recycling Free Summer Drop-Off

Declutter responsibly at this summer’s Clean Toledo Recycling Event, Sat., July 12, from 9am to 1pm at Silver Creek South Toledo, 2150 S. Byrne Rd. This free drop-off event helps residents dispose of a wide range of household items, including electronics, appliances, yard waste, paint, clothing and more. Tire disposal is available for just 50 cents per tire (limit 10; no commercial tires). Document shredding and hazardous waste collection also offered. For more information call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Feline Frolic After Dark

Experience the magic of moonlight zoomies at RubyCats’ Late Night Hang, an adults-only (18+) cat café event held every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight. Watch playful cats come to life after dark in this relaxed, cozy setting where purrs abound. Perfect for unwinding, it’s a uniquely fun way to spend your evening. RubyCats, 618 Adams St., Toledo, OH. Tickets: $25 at rubycats.com.