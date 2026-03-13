Lucas County Looking for Poll Workers Ahead of May Primary

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As preparations ramp up for Ohio’s upcoming primary election, the Lucas County Board of Elections is asking local residents to step up and serve as poll workers.

County officials say they are still working to fill hundreds of positions needed to staff polling locations across Lucas County. With 280 precincts, the board hopes to recruit around 840 precinct election officials for the May primary.

Poll workers play an essential role in ensuring elections run smoothly. They help check in voters, manage voting equipment and guide residents through the voting process on Election Day. According to elections officials, workers from both major political parties are required to help maintain a balanced and transparent process at polling locations.

Some of the areas most in need of additional poll workers include parts of Oregon, West Toledo, downtown Toledo and South Toledo.

Residents interested in becoming a poll worker must be registered voters in Lucas County, have no felony convictions related to election laws, and complete both online and in-person training. Workers must also have reliable transportation, a working phone number and be able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Ohio’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 5, with early in-person voting beginning Monday, April 7.

Those interested in serving can learn more and apply through the Lucas County Board of Elections website.