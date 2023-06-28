Look Good, Feel Good: A Guide From Local Businesses

Whether your self-care regimen is inspired by those with bronzed bodies (gym, tan, laundry) or falls more in the realm of glitzy pampering (“treat yo’self”) there are a lot of strategies for looking good and feeling good at the same time. We asked a few of our trusted advisors to give us some pointers on how to have it all.

Ada Aesthetics

12780 Roachton Rd., Perrysburg

419-873-6961

adaaesthetics.com

Where the health and beauty of your skin is the number one priority. The staff is ready to assist you with the most advanced products and techniques in skin health.

For your body

Move it! Honor the exercise that makes your body feel good. – Sarah Stierman, MD Join a gym. – Joanna Ansted, PAC Get enough sleep! – Maureen McCarthy, PAC Avoid processed foods. – Mike Stierman, CNP Emsculpt treatments. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician Botox and exercise. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician Complete sun protection and application of medical grade products that rejuvenate the skin. – Christy Lorton, MD Long walks in the shade of Ohio’s beautiful parks. – Christy Lorton, MD

For your mind

Breathe! It is grounding to take a pause. – Sarah Stierman, MD Listen to music. – Joanna Ansted, PAC Read a good book. – Maureen McCarthy, PAC Spend 3-5 minutes every morning writing down thoughts. – Mike Stierman, CNP Take a walk. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician Walk my 4 dogs. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician Maintain healthy relationships. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician Reading – anything that is meaningful. – Christy Lorton, MD

For your soul

Connection with family and friends fills my cup. – Sarah Stierman, MD Take a walk in nature. – Joanna Ansted, PAC Recognize and appreciate the small joys in life. – Maureen McCarthy, PAC Set 30 minutes aside every day to do something for yourself unapologetically. – Mike Stierman, CNP Hang out with my husband. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician Yoga. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician Close relationships with family and friends. – Christy Lorton, MD

Buff City Soap

7103 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland

567-742-7471

hollandoh.buffcitysoap.com

Buff City Soap provides scented plant-based soaps, handmade daily, in each of the local Soap Makeries. The mission is to create handmade products that area free off harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant-based goodness.

For your body

Eating right Exercising Sleep Fresh air Sun (vitamin D) Meditation (breathing exercises) Stretching or yoga Showers Self Care Drinking lots of water

For your mind

Meditation Reading Self-care Manage stress Music Nature walks Eat good Sleep Hanging with friends Journaling or talking

For your soul

Meditation Journaling Yoga or exercise Being out in nature Reading Music Self-care Sleep Eating right Building resilience

Crunch Fitness

4925 Jackman Rd. #16, Toledo

419-262-0722

crunchtoledo.com

This fitness center promises no judgments, accommodating everyone regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level. No matter the workout of choice, the staff wants you to feel good.

For your body

Get your ‘sweat on’ in our saunas and wellness pod. Make some noise during your workouts; it means you’re working! At Crunch, “heavy breathing is encouraged!” Push past plateaus with your complimentary CrunchONE Kickoff. Challenge your body to move in a new way with over 70 varieties of group fitness classes taught by our rock star instructors. Use our Fit3D body scans to accurately see your results and track your progress. Break a personal record. Our national certified personal trainers are here to help you achieve your goals quickly and effectively. Give your recovery a boost in our Hydromassage® beds. Torch calories in the HIIT zone. These instructor-led functional training classes help shape and tone muscles and improve long-term quality of life. Stretch out in the stretching zone to help your body stay flexible, improve mobility, and reduce muscle strain. Come work out at Crunch Fitness!

For your mind

Exercise to relieve stress, calm the mind and increase overall focus. “Perspire to Greatness” with our state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment. Set realistic goals. Take some time to rest, relax and recover in our exclusive relax and recover area. Embrace the diverse and welcoming Crunch community and family atmosphere. Look good and feel good with our tanning beds, tanning booths and spray tanning. Try a mind and body based fitness class to unwind and decompress, or a choreography based fitness class to improve agility, coordination and brain function. Celebrate both big and small wins. Hydrate yourself at our thirst aid station. Come work out at Crunch Fitness!

For your soul

Appreciate how far you’ve come instead of how far you have to go. Join our close group fitness community to build confidence, achieve goals, stay engaged, combat isolation, and feel like a part of something special. Feel great from the moment you walk into Crunch as you are always greeted with warm smiles from our friendly staff. Be courteous and share equipment; let others work in. Try something new and outside your comfort zone. Connect with old friends and make new friends at Crunch Fitness. Compliment a stranger. Look at each failure as a learning experience and not a set back. Find inspiration and motivation from others. Come work out at Crunch Fitness!

Frankel Dentistry

5012 Talmadge Rd., Ste. 100, Toledo

419-474-9611

jonfrankeldentistry.com

The doctors, healthcare providers, and staff at Frankel Dentistry are changing lives a smile at a time through dentistry by offering the best dental experience. We found they have additional hints on living your best life by doing things that make them look good and feel good.

For your body

Go to hot yoga twice a week and pilates three times a week. – Sheri, Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA) Drink 60-90 ounces of pure, clean, water daily. – Tabitha, Team Leader Go to the gym regularly. – Irene, Team Leader Walk or hike for at least one hour at one of Toledo’s Metroparks three times a week. – Pamela, Leadership Team Eat well and work out four days a week. – Dr. Al Janabi Sitting is the new smoking. Get up and walk. – Mendi, EFDA Challenge yourself to get in 10K steps daily. – Jojo, Marketing Get enough sleep each night. – Angie, Integrator Go to a float lab once a month. – Cindy, Team Leader

For your mind

I smile alot. – Sherri, EFDA Find your ideal balance of work, family, friends, and vacation time. – Dr. Karem Relax by fly fishing. – Dr. Al Janabi Read anything with history. – Ashley, Dental Assistant (DA) Help others grow personally and professionally. – Tara, Team Leader Consciously breathe. Take a slow deep breath in and out four times at least twice a day. – Diana, DA Read self-help books. – Jojo, Marketing Spend every Wednesday with my grandson. Grandchildren are the best for a mind/body/soul balance. – Vicki, Front Desk Wake up grateful, smile, stretch, and complete the NYT Wordle and Spelling Bee. – Pamela, Leadership Team

For your soul

Spend time near the water at least once a week. – Deb Oliver, Team Leader Do one thing for someone else without them knowing at least once a day. – Elena Teach Sunday School and organize activities for children. – Dr. Greiss Help a dental patient overcome their fear and complete treatment. – Melanie, Team Leader Live each day with gratitude, encouragement, and trust. – Britt, Front Desk Find gratitude in small things. – Angie, Integrator

HLS Orthodontics

4413 Keystone Dr., Maumee

419-887-1247

perfectbraces.com

Board certified specialists in orthodontics dedicated to providing excellent orthodontic care in a friendly, high tech, efficient environment.

For your body

Go for a long walk. Eat some fruits. Swim. Walk the dogs. Ride a bike. Sleep. Pray. Go to the gym. Eat veggies. Get a massage.

For your mind

Organize your space. Do yoga. Listen to music. Read a book. Pray. Spend a day at the beach. Do crossword puzzles. Practice deep breathing exercises. Take a bubble bath. Laugh with a friend.

For your soul

Read a good book. Spend time in nature. Go camping with family and friends. Spend time at the lake. Spend time in the pool. Spend time on a boat. Pray. Volunteer. Meditate Be with your pets.

Soto Signature Salon

580 Craig Dr. #6, Perrysburg

419-872-5555

sotosalonspa.com

At Soto, the experienced beauty experts provide customized results-driven salon and spa services and treatments. The goal is for each guest to achieve a look that makes them feel beautiful and the tools to maintain at home.

For your body

Schedule your monthly salon and spa services at Soto! Get proper rest. Eat well: food is fuel. Move your body daily for 30 minutes. Wear something that makes you feel your best. Wear bright lipstick. Moisturize everything! Protect your skin daily with SPF. Correct skin damage with SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Antioxidant Serum (available at Soto). Use a great dry shampoo, like Olaplex No. 4D Volume Detox Dry Shampoo (available at Soto).

For your mind

Take some peaceful alone time. Create routine in your schedule. Give gratitude to others out loud every chance you get. Tell yourself gratitude at the end of the day. Spend unplugged time with your people. Pay attention to how you connect online. Mindful meditation. Discover and learn about your Enneagram personality type. Give yourself positive affirmation. Develop a gratitude journal. Do something that you want to do, even though it makes you uncomfortable.

For your soul

Develop meaningful relationships and work on them. Have conversations that mean something with people who make you feel whole after spending time with them. Pursue passion projects. Learn to be quiet by yourself, for yourself. Treat yourself like you treat a good friend. Express your authentic self. Laugh a lot. Don’t take yourself so seriously. Dancing the night away with friends. Be proud of yourself. Begin to explore your inner voice deeper.

Welcome Om

40 S. 2nd St., Waterville.

419-350-2266

wellcomeomcenter.com

The team of exceptional talent, wisdom and skill is dedicated to nurturing and healing your mind, body and spirit.

For your body

Stretching or yoga Go for a bike ride Soak in a tub with your favorite essential oil Get a mani-pedi or facial Feed it healthy whole foods: nourish your body Eliminate sugar and dairy Do some weight-bearing exercise

For your mind

Spend time in nature: a park, beach or near water Challenge your mind with a puzzle or word game Meditate or spend 20 minutes of quiet time Be grateful! Set a daily intention Read a good book Have a hobby Laugh every day Listen to music or indulge in a sound bath at Welcome Om!

For your soul

Meditate. Daydream Forgive Love an animal Indulge in a favorite family recipe or comfort food Volunteer at your favorite organization Listen to the birds and the sounds of nature Make a phone call you’ve been putting off Have a friend. Be a friend Lift someone up

Bloom

112 E. Dudley Street

419-326-5732

bloomwomenscounseling.com

Bloom is a psychotherapy office in Maumee specializing in the mental health and wellbeing of women and those who identify as LGBTQ+ in an accepting and affirming environment.

For your body

Drink plenty of water. Spend at least 30 min a day outside. Eat nutrient-rich foods. Get regular physical activity. Wear sunscreen. Prioritize sleep. Stretch your muscles often. Schedule yearly check-ups with your healthcare providers. Meditate and practice mindfulness. Laugh often.

For your mind

Practice self-care. Exercise regularly. Seek support. Practice mindfulness. Limit screen time. Get enough sleep. Practice Gratitude. Set realistic goals. Engage in creative outlets. Seek professional help.

For your soul

Cultivate gratitude. Engage in acts of kindness. Spend time with loved ones. Get creative. Journal. Practice forgiveness. Engage in spiritual practices and growth. Laugh. Do things that bring you joy. Talk a walk.

