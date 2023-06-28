Look Good, Feel Good: A Guide From Local Businesses

Whether your self-care regimen is inspired by those with bronzed bodies (gym, tan, laundry) or falls more in the realm of glitzy pampering (“treat yo’self”) there are a lot of strategies for looking good and feeling good at the same time. We asked a few of our trusted advisors to give us some pointers on how to have it all.
Ada Aesthetics
12780 Roachton Rd., Perrysburg
419-873-6961
Where the health and beauty of your skin is the number one priority. The staff is ready to assist you with the most advanced products and techniques in skin health.
For your body
- Move it! Honor the exercise that makes your body feel good. – Sarah Stierman, MD
- Join a gym. – Joanna Ansted, PAC
- Get enough sleep! – Maureen McCarthy, PAC
- Avoid processed foods. – Mike Stierman, CNP
- Emsculpt treatments. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician
- Botox and exercise. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician
- Complete sun protection and application of medical grade products that rejuvenate the skin. – Christy Lorton, MD
- Long walks in the shade of Ohio’s beautiful parks. – Christy Lorton, MD
For your mind
- Breathe! It is grounding to take a pause. – Sarah Stierman, MD
- Listen to music. – Joanna Ansted, PAC
- Read a good book. – Maureen McCarthy, PAC
- Spend 3-5 minutes every morning writing down thoughts. – Mike Stierman, CNP
- Take a walk. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician
- Walk my 4 dogs. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician
- Maintain healthy relationships. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician
- Reading – anything that is meaningful. – Christy Lorton, MD
For your soul
- Connection with family and friends fills my cup. – Sarah Stierman, MD
- Take a walk in nature. – Joanna Ansted, PAC
- Recognize and appreciate the small joys in life. – Maureen McCarthy, PAC
- Set 30 minutes aside every day to do something for yourself unapologetically. – Mike Stierman, CNP
- Hang out with my husband. – Kim Dauer, Aesthetician
- Yoga. – Lee Bates, Aesthetician
- Close relationships with family and friends. – Christy Lorton, MD
Buff City Soap
7103 Orchard Centre Dr., Holland
567-742-7471
Buff City Soap provides scented plant-based soaps, handmade daily, in each of the local Soap Makeries. The mission is to create handmade products that area free off harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant-based goodness.
For your body
- Eating right
- Exercising
- Sleep
- Fresh air
- Sun (vitamin D)
- Meditation (breathing exercises)
- Stretching or yoga
- Showers
- Self Care
- Drinking lots of water
- Meditation
- Reading
- Self-care
- Manage stress
- Music
- Nature walks
- Eat good
- Sleep
- Hanging with friends
- Journaling or talking
For your soul
- Meditation
- Journaling
- Yoga or exercise
- Being out in nature
- Reading
- Music
- Self-care
- Sleep
- Eating right
- Building resilience
Crunch Fitness
4925 Jackman Rd. #16, Toledo
419-262-0722
This fitness center promises no judgments, accommodating everyone regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level. No matter the workout of choice, the staff wants you to feel good.
For your body
- Get your ‘sweat on’ in our saunas and wellness pod.
- Make some noise during your workouts; it means you’re working! At Crunch, “heavy breathing is encouraged!”
- Push past plateaus with your complimentary CrunchONE Kickoff.
- Challenge your body to move in a new way with over 70 varieties of group fitness classes taught by our rock star instructors.
- Use our Fit3D body scans to accurately see your results and track your progress.
- Break a personal record. Our national certified personal trainers are here to help you achieve your goals quickly and effectively.
- Give your recovery a boost in our Hydromassage® beds.
- Torch calories in the HIIT zone. These instructor-led functional training classes help shape and tone muscles and improve long-term quality of life.
- Stretch out in the stretching zone to help your body stay flexible, improve mobility, and reduce muscle strain.
- Come work out at Crunch Fitness!
For your mind
- Exercise to relieve stress, calm the mind and increase overall focus.
- “Perspire to Greatness” with our state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment.
- Set realistic goals.
- Take some time to rest, relax and recover in our exclusive relax and recover area.
- Embrace the diverse and welcoming Crunch community and family atmosphere.
- Look good and feel good with our tanning beds, tanning booths and spray tanning.
- Try a mind and body based fitness class to unwind and decompress, or a choreography based fitness class to improve agility, coordination and brain function.
- Celebrate both big and small wins.
- Hydrate yourself at our thirst aid station.
- Come work out at Crunch Fitness!
For your soul
- Appreciate how far you’ve come instead of how far you have to go.
- Join our close group fitness community to build confidence, achieve goals, stay engaged, combat isolation, and feel like a part of something special.
- Feel great from the moment you walk into Crunch as you are always greeted with warm smiles from our friendly staff.
- Be courteous and share equipment; let others work in.
- Try something new and outside your comfort zone.
- Connect with old friends and make new friends at Crunch Fitness.
- Compliment a stranger.
- Look at each failure as a learning experience and not a set back.
- Find inspiration and motivation from others.
- Come work out at Crunch Fitness!
Frankel Dentistry
5012 Talmadge Rd., Ste. 100, Toledo
419-474-9611
The doctors, healthcare providers, and staff at Frankel Dentistry are changing lives a smile at a time through dentistry by offering the best dental experience. We found they have additional hints on living your best life by doing things that make them look good and feel good.
For your body
- Go to hot yoga twice a week and pilates three times a week. – Sheri, Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA)
- Drink 60-90 ounces of pure, clean, water daily. – Tabitha, Team Leader
- Go to the gym regularly. – Irene, Team Leader
- Walk or hike for at least one hour at one of Toledo’s Metroparks three times a week. – Pamela, Leadership Team
- Eat well and work out four days a week. – Dr. Al Janabi
- Sitting is the new smoking. Get up and walk. – Mendi, EFDA
- Challenge yourself to get in 10K steps daily. – Jojo, Marketing
- Get enough sleep each night. – Angie, Integrator
- Go to a float lab once a month. – Cindy, Team Leader
For your mind
- I smile alot. – Sherri, EFDA
- Find your ideal balance of work, family, friends, and vacation time. – Dr. Karem
- Relax by fly fishing. – Dr. Al Janabi
- Read anything with history. – Ashley, Dental Assistant (DA)
- Help others grow personally and professionally. – Tara, Team Leader
- Consciously breathe. Take a slow deep breath in and out four times at least twice a day. – Diana, DA
- Read self-help books. – Jojo, Marketing
- Spend every Wednesday with my grandson. Grandchildren are the best for a mind/body/soul balance. – Vicki, Front Desk
- Wake up grateful, smile, stretch, and complete the NYT Wordle and Spelling Bee. – Pamela, Leadership Team
For your soul
- Spend time near the water at least once a week. – Deb Oliver, Team Leader
- Do one thing for someone else without them knowing at least once a day. – Elena
- Teach Sunday School and organize activities for children. – Dr. Greiss
- Help a dental patient overcome their fear and complete treatment. – Melanie, Team Leader
- Live each day with gratitude, encouragement, and trust. – Britt, Front Desk
- Find gratitude in small things. – Angie, Integrator
HLS Orthodontics
4413 Keystone Dr., Maumee
419-887-1247
Board certified specialists in orthodontics dedicated to providing excellent orthodontic care in a friendly, high tech, efficient environment.
For your body
- Go for a long walk.
- Eat some fruits.
- Swim.
- Walk the dogs.
- Ride a bike.
- Sleep.
- Pray.
- Go to the gym.
- Eat veggies.
- Get a massage.
For your mind
- Organize your space.
- Do yoga.
- Listen to music.
- Read a book.
- Pray.
- Spend a day at the beach.
- Do crossword puzzles.
- Practice deep breathing exercises.
- Take a bubble bath.
- Laugh with a friend.
For your soul
- Read a good book.
- Spend time in nature.
- Go camping with family and friends.
- Spend time at the lake.
- Spend time in the pool.
- Spend time on a boat.
- Pray.
- Volunteer.
- Meditate
- Be with your pets.
Soto Signature Salon
580 Craig Dr. #6, Perrysburg
419-872-5555
At Soto, the experienced beauty experts provide customized results-driven salon and spa services and treatments. The goal is for each guest to achieve a look that makes them feel beautiful and the tools to maintain at home.
For your body
- Schedule your monthly salon and spa services at Soto!
- Get proper rest.
- Eat well: food is fuel.
- Move your body daily for 30 minutes.
- Wear something that makes you feel your best.
- Wear bright lipstick.
- Moisturize everything!
- Protect your skin daily with SPF.
- Correct skin damage with SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Antioxidant Serum (available at Soto).
- Use a great dry shampoo, like Olaplex No. 4D Volume Detox Dry Shampoo (available at Soto).
For your mind
- Take some peaceful alone time.
- Create routine in your schedule.
- Give gratitude to others out loud every chance you get. Tell yourself gratitude at the end of the day.
- Spend unplugged time with your people.
- Pay attention to how you connect online.
- Mindful meditation.
- Discover and learn about your Enneagram personality type.
- Give yourself positive affirmation.
- Develop a gratitude journal.
- Do something that you want to do, even though it makes you uncomfortable.
For your soul
- Develop meaningful relationships and work on them. Have conversations that mean something with people who make you feel whole after spending time with them.
- Pursue passion projects.
- Learn to be quiet by yourself, for yourself.
- Treat yourself like you treat a good friend.
- Express your authentic self.
- Laugh a lot.
- Don’t take yourself so seriously.
- Dancing the night away with friends.
- Be proud of yourself.
- Begin to explore your inner voice deeper.
Welcome Om
40 S. 2nd St., Waterville.
419-350-2266
The team of exceptional talent, wisdom and skill is dedicated to nurturing and healing your mind, body and spirit.
For your body
- Stretching or yoga
- Go for a bike ride
- Soak in a tub with your favorite essential oil
- Get a mani-pedi or facial
- Feed it healthy whole foods: nourish your body
- Eliminate sugar and dairy
- Do some weight-bearing exercise
For your mind
- Spend time in nature: a park, beach or near water
- Challenge your mind with a puzzle or word game
- Meditate or spend 20 minutes of quiet time
- Be grateful!
- Set a daily intention
- Read a good book
- Have a hobby
- Laugh every day
- Listen to music or indulge in a sound bath at Welcome Om!
For your soul
- Meditate. Daydream
- Forgive
- Love an animal
- Indulge in a favorite family recipe or comfort food
- Volunteer at your favorite organization
- Listen to the birds and the sounds of nature
- Make a phone call you’ve been putting off
- Have a friend. Be a friend
- Lift someone up
Bloom
112 E. Dudley Street
419-326-5732
Bloom is a psychotherapy office in Maumee specializing in the mental health and wellbeing of women and those who identify as LGBTQ+ in an accepting and affirming environment.
For your body
- Drink plenty of water.
- Spend at least 30 min a day outside.
- Eat nutrient-rich foods.
- Get regular physical activity.
- Wear sunscreen.
- Prioritize sleep.
- Stretch your muscles often.
- Schedule yearly check-ups with your healthcare providers.
- Meditate and practice mindfulness.
- Laugh often.
For your mind
- Practice self-care.
- Exercise regularly.
- Seek support.
- Practice mindfulness.
- Limit screen time.
- Get enough sleep.
- Practice Gratitude.
- Set realistic goals.
- Engage in creative outlets.
- Seek professional help.
For your soul
- Cultivate gratitude.
- Engage in acts of kindness.
- Spend time with loved ones.
- Get creative.
- Journal.
- Practice forgiveness.
- Engage in spiritual practices and growth.
- Laugh.
- Do things that bring you joy.
- Talk a walk.