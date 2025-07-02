Look Good, Feel Good 2025

Uncover the best local health and beauty secrets! We’re highlighting providers dedicated to helping you shine, inside and out.

Deitra Hickey, PhD

Motivational Speaker, Life Coach, Licensed Counselor, Author

Three pieces of advice:

Never become complacent. It doesn’t matter how successful you are or how much your clients love you, there’s always room for improvement. Keep up with the times and continue growing! Sometimes the client is not right. We need to value our team and make sure that they are empowered and treated with grace each and every day. There is never an excuse for the public to berate them or treat them with disrespect. A gift certificate to a facility like Serenity is perfect. Since people often put themselves last, taking the time for self- care, stress relief, and relaxation is the best gift someone could give to a loved one or themselves!

[email protected]

Serenity Health & Wellness Center, Maumee, OH

419-891-2181

Sarah Stierman

MD FAAD FASDP

Whether you’re treating yourself to a facial or staying ahead of skin cancer, taking care of your skin is an investment in your health. At Dermatology Associates and Ada Aesthetics, we’re here to help you protect it—and glow with confidence.

Three Simple Ways to Care for Your Skin —and Yourself

Schedule a Skin Cancer Screening. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is key. A full-body skin exam performed by a board-certified Dermatology provider can identify suspicious moles or spots long before they become a problem. We encourage patients to make skin checks a yearly habit—just like a physical with your primary care doctor. It’s a simple step that can save lives. Don’t Skip the Sunscreen—Even on Cloudy Days. Sun damage is cumulative, and it’s the number one cause of premature aging and skin cancer. Daily SPF use is the most important thing you can do for your skin long-term. Look for broad-spectrum sunscreens with at least SPF 30, and reapply every 1-2 hours when outdoors. Hats, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing are also part of smart sun safety. Prevention is powerful. Prioritize Self-Care with Professional Skin Treatments. Investing in your skin isn’t just about beauty—it’s about balance. Facials, chemical peels, and other aesthetic treatments can enhance your skin’s health while also offering a moment of rest in your busy life. At Ada Aesthetics, we offer results-driven treatments that address common concerns like dullness, acne, and aging—while giving you the time and space to recharge. Think of it as both skincare and self-care.

Dermatology Associates, Inc.

12780 Roachton Rd. #1 Perrysburg, OH 43551

3141 Central Park West Toledo, OH 43617

419-872-0777 ext# 140

[email protected]

Wood County Hospital

Considering Bariatric Surgery? Here’s What You Need to Know

When diet trends, gym memberships, and willpower alone aren’t enough, many people explore medical weight loss or bariatric surgery as a more effective, long-term solution. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by your options, here are three key pieces of advice to help you move forward with confidence.

If you’re 75–100+ pounds overweight, surgery may be your best path forward. Bariatric procedures like gastric sleeve and gastric bypass have decades of research behind them and are considered the gold standard for sustained weight loss. They’re not just about appearance—they can significantly reduce health risks like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and joint pain. While all surgery carries some risk, today’s bariatric procedures are very safe when performed by experienced surgeons—like Dr. Peter Lalor at the Center for Weight Loss Surgery at Wood County Hospital—and often far safer than the ongoing health risks of untreated obesity. If you’re 25–75 pounds overweight, a comprehensive medical weight loss program could be the right fit. At the Center for Weight Loss Surgery at Wood County Hospital, our medical weight loss program goes far beyond prescriptions. You’ll receive physician-led care, personalized nutrition guidance, fitness coaching, and behavioral health support—all designed to help you lose weight and keep it off. For many, medications like GLP-1s can be effective tools when used in combination with lifestyle changes. Don’t let common myths keep you from taking action. You won’t be stuck eating “diet food” forever after surgery, and medications aren’t a magic fix. Surgery patients can eventually enjoy a wide variety of foods in moderation, and medications often require ongoing use to maintain results. Long- term success comes from developing new habits, with the right tools and support. Whether your goal is to feel more confident, improve your health, or keep up with your grandkids, the first step is a conversation. Our team is here to help you explore every option and choose the path that’s right for you.

Wood County Hospital

950 W Wooster St.

Bowling Green, OH 43402

(419) 354-8900

woodcountyhospital.org

HeadHunters

Men’s Barber Shop

Some friendly advice from your local barber…..

Always give your best effort, even if your battery is low. Clients support us not only for the quality of our service, but the atmosphere & camaraderie! John has 30 plus years in the business and it shows. We are here for our clients, you are not here for US! As a veteran & family owned business, we appreciate the hard work of our men & women in the Armed forces & First Responders because they ARE the foundation of our great nation! We offer all of these folks discounted services every single day! Our advice is to pick a select group that YOU are passionate about, and lift them up with exceptional service that they may not have had yet. Establish a great relationship with them & become their neighborhood barber! Surround yourself with exceptional, professional people & limit the drama. Your vibe attracts your tribe!

Head Hunters

26580 N. Dixie Highway

Perrysburg

(567) 290-5905

Dr. Sarah Hansen

DMD, MDS

What’s something you wish people knew about their health in regard to your specialty? Baby teeth are so important! Even though they eventually fall out, they work as space holders in the mouth until they are no longer needed. Often when baby teeth are exposed to too much sugar or aren’t cleaned properly, they may need to be removed before they are ready to fall out. This causes the back teeth to shift

forward, leaving no room for the permanent teeth to replace them. This can create the need for an early phase of orthodontic treatment, or may make future treatment longer and more complex. How can parents instill healthy habits in their children from a young age? The best way to instill healthy dental habits at a young age is to help your children learn, and get used to, a routine of proper brushing and flossing. One way is for them to watch you! When they see you brush and floss, they will be more likely to try. As soon as you see baby teeth erupting, it’s time to start brushing them, and as soon as a baby tooth touches the one next to it, it’s time to start flossing. Even if regular floss is difficult to use, flosser picks and water flossing are great alternatives! What advice do you have for people who are beginning a new healthy lifestyle?

You don’t have to totally give up the things that you love in order to have a healthy lifestyle. Sometimes making a simple switch like cutting back on sugary drinks can make a big difference. Replacing sugary drinks with water and your favorite latte to a sugar-free option, or something without a sweetener like a cappuccino or cold brew can greatly reduce your sugar intake, which can keep your teeth healthier.

HLH Orthodontics

Three Locations to Serve You

perfectbraces.com

Frankel Dentistry

Frankel Dentistry Tips

Changing your life, one smile at a time. We love seeing our patients smile—and we want to keep those smiles shining for years to come! Here are our top three tips that can make a big difference in your oral health. They’re simple, effective, and backed by science.

Where’s Your Toothbrush (or Your Floss)? Think of your toothbrush as your smile’s personal trainer—it needs to show up every day! Brush twice a day for two full minutes. It’s the easiest way to fight off plaque, freshen your breath, and protect your enamel. But brushing alone can’t reach between your teeth, so flossing is a must. Daily flossing helps prevent gum disease and cavities in places your toothbrush can’t reach. Water: The Unsung Hero of Oral Health Hydration does more than keep your body happy—it’s a game-changer for your mouth, too. Water helps rinse away food particles and reduces dry mouth. Bonus: it’s calorie-free and tooth-friendly! Sip on water throughout the day, especially after meals and snacks. Don’t Wait Until It Hurts Dental issues often start silently, which is why regular checkups are essential. Seeing your dentist every six months helps catch small problems before they turn into big (and more expensive) ones. Early detection of cavities, gum disease, or bite issues means easier treatment and better results. Preventive care is not only smarter, it’s also more comfortable and cost-effective.

Frankel Dentistry

(419) 474-9611 (Toledo)

(419) 893-0221 (Maumee)

(419) 693-0781 (Oregon)

jonfrankeldentistry.com