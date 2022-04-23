Local rescue shelter to hold Kitten Shower

An event coming soon will give Toledo area cat lovers a chance to give gifts to kittens looking for their forever homes, or maybe donors can find the perfect kitten or adult cat to take home themselves. This is a great event, sure, but really this article is an excuse to share a lot of photos of kittens, because kittens make everything better/

…what were we saying? Oh, right, the event. Fur Angels Rescue Shelter, a no-kill foster facility, is holding a Kitten Shower and Adoption event on Sunday, April 30 at Pet Supplies Plus on Central Avenue. Yes, a kitten shower. Treat it like you would any baby shower, but you get to help little kitties, which makes it way better than most regular baby showers.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the event with gifts for kittens in the Fur Angels adoption program, or ones which will be born into the program in the future. Suggested items include KMR kitten milk, Miracle nipples and bottles, cat beds (heated, please), litter, toys and more. In addition, kittens and adult cats will be available for adoption.

Fur Angels is a foster-based non-profit dedicated to providing temporary and long-term shelter to needy animals in a network of foster homes. The group does not yet have a brick-and-mortar location or receive any state or federal funding, and relies on donations to aid in their mission.

Individuals who can’t make it on April 30 (and you better have a good excuse if you can’t make it out to meet the kittens!) can offer support by sending items directly to the shelter by buying from its Amazon Wishlist at furangelsrs.com. The site also offers information for those interested in becoming a foster home for an animal.

11am-2pm. Sunday, April 30. Pet Supplies Plus, 6929 Central Ave.

There, those kittens definitely improved your day, didn’t they? You’re welcome.