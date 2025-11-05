Holiday Gift Guide 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Escape To Luxury

Belamere Suites

12200 Williams Rd | (419) 874-2233 | belameresuites.com

Surprise someone with a romantic getaway in a suite featuring a private heated pool, fireplace, whirlpool tub for two and 24-hour concierge service — ideal for couples, newlyweds or anyone needing a little pampered relaxation this season.

Give the Gift of Wellness and Calm

Essence Mind Body Studio

725 Ford St. B | (419) 873-6463 | essencembs.com

Essence offers gift cards and class packages that promote strength, self-care and peace of mind — ideal for yogis, wellness enthusiasts or anyone needing a little serenity this season.

Black Friday Specials: Buy 1 package of 10 classes, get 10 FREE! (Limit 1 per person. Cannot be combined with credit or other gift certificates.) Purchase $100 in gift certificates, get $75 FREE! Classes are available in-studio and live via Zoom — join from anywhere!

Give the Gift of Flavor

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St | (419) 243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Grab a Ye Olde Durty Bird gift card — perfect for food lovers, beer enthusiasts and fans of Toledo’s favorite gastropub. Great for stocking stuffers, office gifts or treating someone to a night out downtown.

Savor the Season in Style

Claude’s Bistro & Bar

5103 Levis Commons Blvd | (419) 931-6050 | instagram.com/eatclaudes

At Claude’s Bistro & Bar, every meal feels like a celebration. Treat some- one special to an unforgettable dining experience with a gift card— from perfectly prepared seafood and steaks to handcrafted cocktails and elegant ambiance in the heart of Levis Commons. Ideal for date nights, anniversaries or anyone who loves the finer things in life.

Give the Gift of Greener Clean

Carissa’s Green Cleaning Service LLC

2200 W Alexis Rd | (419) 764-9610 | facebook.com/carissasgreen

Treat your loved ones to a sparkling clean home with locally made, eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products — perfect for green-living advocates, busy households or anyone ready to ditch harsh chemicals.

Holiday Special: Buy a full cleaning line — 3 sprayers, 3 backups (multi-purpose, floor, and sink/tub), plus 1 toilet bowl cleaner — for $50 and receive 3 backup bottles of your choice FREE. Porch pickup, scheduled shop pickup or local delivery available. Use promo code GREENCHRISTMAS when ordering.

Make the Memories Last

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Dr | (419) 897-0591 | wellframeit.com

Custom framing services that preserve cherished items with care and creativity — great for artists, sentimental gifters or anyone who wants to turn personal memorabilia into a beautiful display. All framing is designed and assembled in-house.

Give the Gift of Convenient Eats

Order On The Way

1840 Rhode Island Rd | (419) 843-2889 | orderontheway.com

Surprise someone with a gift certificate from Order On The Way — a great option for food lovers, busy families or anyone who appreciates quick and delicious local delivery. Certificates can be purchased online and emailed directly to the recipient.

A Gift of Beauty and Rejuvanation

Revé Salon & Spa

5633 Main St | (419) 885-1140 | Revesalonandspa.com

Treat someone special to a luxury salon and spa experience at Revé in historic downtown Sylvania. Gift cards can be used for hair, nails, massage, facials and full-body pampering — perfect for beauty lovers, busy parents or anyone deserving of a self-care escape.

Give the Gift of Financial Freedom

Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union

1212 Adams St | (419) 242-4926 | toledometro.com

Empower someone you care about with the tools to build a brighter financial future. From low-rate loans and savings accounts to credit-building opportunities and financial education, Toledo Metro Federal Credit Union offers everything needed to take control of personal finances.

Gift Ideas Include:

Start with a Visa Credit Card – low rates, no annual fees

Help them refinance or finance a vehicle with competitive loan terms

• Encourage saving with high-yield money market accounts and IRAs

Support smart borrowing with personal loans and financial guidance

Whether it’s a young adult starting out, a friend rebuilding credit, or a loved one planning for retirement—financial independence is a gift that lasts a lifetime. Explore Services at ToledoMetro.com.