Health Notes July 2025

OhioGuidestone Launches ReadyCare Walk-In Behavioral Health Services

OhioGuidestone has unified its walk-in behavioral health services under the brand ReadyCare, offering simplified access without appointments. ReadyCare provides mental health assessments, counseling, crisis intervention, psychiatric care, and medication management for alcohol and substance use disorders. Kathleen Kern, vice president of quality and clinical care, emphasized that eliminating appointment wait times helps prevent treatment delays. OhioGuidestone operates 12 ReadyCare clinics statewide. For locations, visit MyReadyCare.org.

Paddle Into Summer with Pop Up Paddle Adventures

Pop Up Paddle Adventures offers guided kayaking experiences and personalized outings with all gear provided. Join their scenic sunrise cruises this summer at Cullen Park on June 1 and August 3, or Maumee Bay State Park on July 7 and September 7. Prefer your own schedule? Book a private trip with your choice of date, time, and launch location. The team brings the gear and adventure right to you. Explore Toledo’s waterways with ease and fun. More details and bookings are available at popuppaddleadventures.com.

$10 Drop-In Yoga at Toledo Mindfulness Institute

Start your Tuesdays with a refreshing yoga session at Toledo Mindfulness Institute in Sylvania. This weekly class helps you feel connected, present, and relaxed. Drop in anytime—no preregistration needed. Classes run from 8:30 to 9:30 am, and payment is just $10, accepted by cash or card at the studio. Yoga mats and props are provided, so just

bring yourself (and a friend if you like!). Find your balance and unwind with this accessible and welcoming practice.

Upside Run Club at Upside Brewing

Every Tuesday evening, join the Upside Run Club for a casual run or walk through scenic

Sylvania. Meet at Upside Brewing at 6 p.m. and choose your pace with 1-, 3-, or 5-mile routes rain or shine. After the run, enjoy $1 off craft brews or $2 off fresh juices and smoothies at Erin Ann’s Homemade Ice Cream & Juices nearby. This club blends fitness, community, and craft beer in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Follow Upside Brewing’s Facebook for updates on meeting spots and routes due to local construction.

Let’s Get Moving – July Events

Stay active this July with weekly walks and activities designed for all fitness levels. Enjoy gentle, low-impact exercises that promote health and community connection. Upcoming July events include:

July 2 – Xtreme Hip Hop Step Aerobics at Sleepy Hallow Park, 6–8 p.m.

July 7 – 3 Mile Walk at Bayview Park, 6 p.m.

July 14 – 3 Mile Walk at Wildwood Metroparks, 6 p.m.

July 16 – Xtreme Hip Hop Step Aerobics at Wilson Park, 6–8 p.m.

July 21 – Tour of Wood Lawn Cemetery at Willys Park, 6 p.m.

July 28 – Yoga and Mindfulness at Cullen Park, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

July 30 – Xtreme Hip Hop Step Aerobics at Junction Park, 6–8 p.m.

Each event offers a chance to earn incentives and meet special guest walkers.

Wellness Facilitator Networking (and smoothies!)

A casual, welcoming gathering for wellness practitioners to connect, share, and support one another. Enjoy fresh smoothies, juices, or acai bowls while mingling with like-minded business owners. Bring your business cards and flyers to promote your practice and grow your network. Kids are welcome! Thursday, July 10, 10 – 11 am. Local Roots Juice Co., 306 Elm Street, Perrysburg.