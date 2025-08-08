Health Notes August 2025

Wellness by the Boat: Tai Chi at National Museum of the Great Lakes

Start your weekend with gentle Tai Chi on Saturday, August 9, from 9 to 9:45 am at the National Museum of the Great Lakes’ Maritime Park, 1701 Front St. Join certified instructor Corey Anderson, RN, BSN, for a free 45-minute session featuring Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention routine. This flowing workout improves strength, balance and reduces stress, welcoming all fitness levels. Bring comfortable clothes, water and a friend. In case of bad weather, the class moves indoors. Reserve your spot by calling 419-383-6292.

Astrology 201 Workshop with Kate Meszaros

Deepen your understanding of astrology at Astrology 201 with Kate Meszaros on Saturday, August 9, from 11 am to 2 pm at 5747 Main St, Sylvania, with a second session on August 16. This advanced workshop explores natal chart aspects, life’s changing circumstances through transits, and the synergy between individual charts and relationships. Both in-person and Zoom options are available. The cost for both classes is $100. Kate, with over 30 years of study, blends practical and heart-opening insights to empower your astrological journey. Prior completion of Astrology 101 is recommended.

Manifest & Melt: Full Moon Ritual Workshop

Experience a cozy evening of intention-setting, scent blending and soulful connection on Saturday, August 9, 7–9 pm at Wick-ed Palette Studio, 151 N Michigan St. #228. Create your own custom wax melts infused with personal meaning, guided by color, scent and

energetic goals. You’ll receive three wax melt packs, a blank kraft journal for personalization and access to dried florals, crystals, stickers and more. Enjoy snacks and drinks while crafting in a welcoming space designed for gentle magic and mindful creativity. Tickets are $33.33; limited spots available. Perfect for solo reflection or a soulful night with friends. callistoterra.com

Create Community Peace Fest at Ordinary Pioneer

Celebrate peace and community on Saturday, August 9 at 1 pm at Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse. This annual festival focuses on bringing people together through music by local artists, poetry, healing sessions, vendors and family crafts. Relax in the peaceful backyard sanctuary or enjoy Reiki, Tarot, massage and sound healing with expert facilitators. The event is free and open to all who seek a loving, welcoming and creative space. Stay tuned for the presenter lineup and learn more about the mission at ordinarypioneer.com.