Fall Wedding Guide 2025: How We Met

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Dave and Kim Watson

Married January 25, 2025

How did you meet?

Dave and I met through Craigslist back in 2013. Our first in-person meeting was at Nick & Jimmy’s and we still celebrate the day we met as our ‘met-you-versary.’

Why do you GO together as a couple?

There isn’t one specific thing that can explain why we work together great as a team. It’s all of the small things that make us work. The things we have in common, but also the way we will step out of our comfort zone to learn something new from each other. It’s the way that we talk about every decision that we make because it will affect our present and our future. It’s the way that we love each other and our kids. It’s the way we comfort each other through difficult times and celebrate the good times. It’s remembering that every situation has a positive if you look at it from a different perspective. Dave and I are are best friends, and if you marry your best friend every day will be memorable.

Local vendor shoutouts?

There are so many great local vendors that made our day special. We were married at the Maumee Bay Brewing warehouse and also had our reception there. The staff was fantastic and easy to work with. Book That DJ did all our music and kept our dance floor packed. Your Perfect Day was our wedding coordinator. She took care of everything from timelines, vendor organizing, set up and tear down. She was always behind the scenes but knew exactly when we needed her. Wixey Bakery delivered a gorgeous cake that was so tasty that there wasn’t a single piece left. The Flower Mercantile turned our floral vision into breathtaking centerpieces, bouquets, boutonnières, floor pieces and entrance pieces. Belle Amour jumped through so many obstacles to make sure I had the wedding dress of my dreams. C Sterling Jewelers is where we got our stunning wedding rings. Bella Rose did my bridal hair, and Re Laflare from VIP was the makeup artist. Joyce Kachenmeister was the officiant that every couple dreams of having. She made our ceremony tailored to fit our love story. Toledo has so many talented wedding vendors to choose from. It truly was the best day of our lives.