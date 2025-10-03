Fall Wedding Guide 2025: Bring Your Dream Wedding to Life with Rustic & Lace Rentals

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Planning a wedding is all about creating a memorable and meaningful celebration. For couples seeking a rustic, vintage, or boho-style event, Rust and Lace Rentals offer the perfect finishing touch. From handcrafted DIY pieces to full-service decor packages, Kim Maier and her team make it easy to bring your vision to life with charm, creativity and affordability.

A Love Story That Sparked a Business

Rust and Lace Rentals was born from necessity for Kim Maier’s wedding. In 2017, Kim was married in a charming barn in Libery Center, Ohio. “I was a total do-it-your-self bride,” she explains. “I love creating things from scratch—building, designing, hunting for vintage pieces. It was all part of the magic.”

The barn venue lacked the decorative elements needed to complete Kim’s rustic vision, so she got to work—collecting decor from flea markets, antique shops and tackling DIY projects. And her creativity didn’t go unnoticed. Friends and guests beegan asking Kim to lend them pieces or to help recreate the look, and the idea for Rust and Lace Rentals was born.

Kim had joked with the barn owner, “If you ever sell this place, I want to buy it.” And they did. And she did! Today, Kim runs a successful rental businessin the very barn where her wedding took place.

Rust and Lace offers a full-service wedding venue at 11915 Henry-Lucas County Rd, Liberty Center, OH. The space is more than just a venue—it’s a love story come full circle. With its original charm, rustic aesthetic and Kim’s design touches, it is a one-of-a-kind place to say “I do.”

Curated Decor for Romantic, Rustic Weddings

Whether you’re planning a barn wedding, a backyard ceremony or a vintage-inspired venue celebration, Rust and Lace Rentals offers: a variety of props, linens and serving items, vintage furniture and custom accessories.

Couples can rent a single statement piece or design an entire wedding setup. “Our most sought-after pieces are definitely the vintage furniture,” Kim shares.

Services Tailored to Your Wedding Day

Kim and her team understand that no two weddings are alike. That’s why they offer flexible packages to fit varying needs and budgets —DIY rentals, partial services with decor delivered for setup yourself., along with full service styling— all with personalized attention and seasoned advice to ensure your day is unforgettable.

Create Something Beautiful Together

Kim Maier and her team are passionate about turning Pinterest-worthy dreams into reality. Whether you’re a bride with a bold vision or just starting to gather ideas, Rust and Lace Rentals is ready to help you every step of the way.

Rust and Lace Rentals

Venue Address: 11915 Henry-Lucas County Rd, Liberty Center, OH 43532

419-902-6653

[email protected]

rustandlacerentals.com