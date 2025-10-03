Fall Wedding Guide 2025: Accidental Wedding Shots

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The photographer found himself in the right place at the right time.

Doug Hinebaugh describes himself as a “conversational photographer.” Though he is not a wedding photographer, he captured some candid shots of Toledoans celebrating their love that are a reflection of the diverse experiences married couples have in our city. Known as Dougie Fresh online, follow him on social and online at:

dougiefreshphoto.com

Facebook: @thedougiefreshphoto

Instagram: @thedougiefresh