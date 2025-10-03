Saturday, October 4, 2025
Fall Wedding Guide 2025: Accidental Wedding Shots

By TCP Staff

The photographer found himself in the right place at the right time.

Doug Hinebaugh describes himself as a “conversational photographer.” Though he is not a wedding photographer, he captured some candid shots of Toledoans celebrating their love that are a reflection of the diverse experiences married couples have in our city. Known as Dougie Fresh online, follow him on social and online at:

dougiefreshphoto.com
Facebook: @thedougiefreshphoto
Instagram: @thedougiefresh

TCP Staff
TCP Staff

