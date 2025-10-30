Democracy Watch

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

There are many changes with the new Presidential administration. Mass layoffs and terminations, a changed world view, decreased or eliminated funding for decades old programs, round-ups of immigrants and more. Some citizens are pleased with these changes, while others are disappointed or angry. The current situation has given rise to a number of questions, seeking answers and clarification. So, how can a citizen in our representative democracy convey their views to the individuals that we elected?

Educate

Ballotpedia: Ohio’s 9th Congressional District Election Ballotpedia’s page on Ohio’s 9th Congressional District election offers a clear, reliable snapshot of the 2026 race — including candidate lists, election dates, and district history. The page currently highlights Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur and several Republican challengers, along with key deadlines like the Feb. 4 filing date and May 5 primary. Beyond names and dates, Ballotpedia provides context on past elections, redistricting changes, and voter trends, helping users understand what’s at stake in this closely watched district. Continuously updated as the race develops, the site is a valuable, nonpartisan resource for voters, journalists, and researchers alike. Visit: ballotpedia.org/Ohio’s_9th_Congressional_District_election,_2026

Protest

Generally, local protests are planned and occur quickly so the best way to learn about them is online. Various member-only Facebook groups facilitate local protests and inform about national events. For more up-to-date information, check websites, Facebook pages, Instagram, Reddit, etc. Consider joining some of these local groups, working to make their voices heard: 50501, Toledo Troublemakers, Red, Wine and Blue, Michigan Women for Democracy, Toledo Persists, Mockingjay Movement, Moms for Social Justice, Working Families Party Ohio and League of Women Voters of Toledo Lucas County.

The American Civil Liberties Union provides guidance for safe and legal protesting.

Take Action:

ICE Out of Home Depot Vigil

A call for justice and solidarity with immigrant workers.

On Sunday, November 2, from 12–4 pm, advocates and community members will gather outside Home Depot (3200 Secor Road) to demand an end to ICE raids on Home Depot properties. Organized by Disappeared in America, this vigil honors workers who have been detained, harmed, or killed during these raids — including Carlos Roberto Montoya, a Guatemalan day laborer who lost his life fleeing an ICE operation in California. Participants will stand in solidarity to say: Home Depot must not remain silent.

Location: Home Depot, 3200 Secor Road

Time: Sunday, November 2, 12–4 pm

2025 OYD Convention – Power in Progress

Registration for the 2025 Ohio Young Democrats Convention is officially live! Power in Progress will bring together young leaders from across the state for a free, high-energy weekend in Columbus featuring dynamic speakers, impactful panels, and practical tools to help you organize in your community. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful gathering. If you have any questions, email [email protected]. Ready to take the next step? Register now.

Ohio Democrat Caucuses

The Ohio Democratic Party’s Caucuses are volunteer-led, statewide organizations that reflect the state’s rich diversity. These groups advocate for key issues and mobilize voters, often through local chapters and affiliates. Active caucuses include the Women’s, Hispanic & Latino, Veterans, Pride, Rural, AAPI, Young Democrats, Young Black Democrats and College Democrats. Each caucus offers opportunities for engagement, leadership and community-building. Interested individuals can sign up directly through the Ohio Democrats’ website.

Contact

You can call and/or write your representatives. Both State and Federal Elected Representatives ( Senators and Representatives) can be contacted for information and clarification, as well as to make your opinions, as a voter, heard.

Funding

You can make donations to organizations and individuals who have platforms and beliefs consistent with and supportive of your views. Consider who is taking action for what you want to happen.

Boycott

Boycotts may be effective to convey a message.

Call or write your reps. To find your federal and state representatives go to legislature.ohio.gov

Federal Representatives

U.S. Senate:

Senator Bernie Moreno

DC Office : SR-B33 Russell Building, Washington DC 20510; 202-224-2415

Columbus Office: 200 N High St # 618, Columbus 43215; 614-469-2083

moreno.senate.gov

Senator Jon Husted

DC Office: ST-198 Russell Building, Washington DC 20510; 202-224-3353

husted.senate.gov

U.S. House of Representatives:

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (Ohio’s 9th Congressional District)

D.C. Office: 2314 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-4146

Toledo District Office: 1 Maritime Plaza #600, Toledo, OH 43604; (419) 259-7500

kaptur.house.gov

Congressman Bob Latta (Ohio’s 5th Congressional District)

D.C. Office: 2467 Rayburn Building, Washington, DC 20515; (202) 225-6405

Bowling Green District Office: 1045 N Main St, Suite 6, Bowling Green, OH 43402; (419) 354-8700

latta.house.gov

State Elected Representatives

(Not certain who your representative is? Visit legislature.ohio.gov/members/district-maps and enter your address to find your State Senator and Representative)

Ohio State Senate:

State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson (11th Senate District)

Columbus Office: 1 Capitol Square, Ground Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-5204

ohiosenate.gov/paula-hicks-hudson

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (District 2)

Columbus Office: 1 Capitol Square, first floor #138, Columbus 44215; 614-466-8060 ohiosenate.gov/theresa-gavarone

Ohio House of Representatives:

Representative Elgin Rogers, Jr. (District 42)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-1418

ohiohouse.gov/elgin-rogers

Representative Michele Grim (District 43)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 10th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-8010

ohiohouse.gov/michele-grim

Representative Haraz N. Ghanbari (District 75)

Columbus Office: 77 S. High St, 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215; (614) 466-8104

ohiohouse.gov/haraz-ghanbari

Representative Josh Williams (District 44)

77 High St 11th floor, Columbus, OH 43215; 614-466-1418

ohiohouse.gov/josh-williams