Crossword September 2026

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HALFBACKS

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Tools in woodworking

6. Take out item?

11. Central Buddhist truth

14. “Can you believe it?”

15. Italian scooter

16. Repetitive condition, briefly

17. Leafy Texas meal?

19. In favor of

20. Animal that holds hands while sleeping

21. City on the North Platte River

23. Org. that reviews schedules

26. Snapback, e.g.

27. Sporty Chevy

28. Kick the ball between your opponents legs in soccer

30. Animal that’s foaming at the mouth

33. Buys things

34. Signal positively towards

35. Chain letters?

36. Aphrodite’s sidekick

37. No longer drinking 38-Across

38. See 37-Across

39. Gear piece

40. More sordid

41. Fatty acid, e.g.

42. “She’s A Beauty” rock band

44. Reword things?

45. German bar tender?

46. Repair

47. You’re basking for it

48. Red letter

50. Record Store Day purchase

52. Fifth sign of the zodiac

53. Singer Styles’ red wine?

58. Hair covering in the kitchen

59. Marble in some jewelry

60. Drug test sample

61. New product announcements

62. Length in swimming

63. Anxiety medication

Down

1. Oust

2. Inititials between names

3. Veronika Slowikowska’s show

4. Sporty shirt brand

5. Bundles up

6. Game screen?

7. Sit on it!

8. Talk while waving?: Abbr.

9. Longest key

10. Joined in the skirmish

11. Put a roof on a train station?

12. Unit to plow

13. It smells

18. It’s a guy thing

22. Lucky people might get one: Abbr.

23. Creepy-crawly

24. Scooby-Doo gulp

25. Award accomplishments for Larry, Moe, or Curly?

27. Skywalker’s dad

29. Army cops: Abbr.

30. Monk’s’ attire

31. Iroquoian language

32. Where dirty work is done?

34. They smell

37. Beastie Boys song that begins “I can’t stand it!”

38. Zebra rival

40. Musical comedian Bo

41. Luxury crossover SUV from Toyota

43. Calendar col.

44. “I want it first!”

46. Philly hockey player

48. Bone under a watch

49. Marsh twig

50. Works of Raphael

51. “___ Breckenridge”

54. Sleazebag

55. ___ gong (Chinese “singing bowl”)

56. Actress Ortiz

57. Witches voodoo

SOLUTION BELOW: