Crossword September 2026

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HALFBACKS
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Tools in woodworking
6. Take out item?
11. Central Buddhist truth
14. “Can you believe it?”
15. Italian scooter
16. Repetitive condition, briefly
17. Leafy Texas meal?
19. In favor of
20. Animal that holds hands while sleeping
21. City on the North Platte River
23. Org. that reviews schedules
26. Snapback, e.g.
27. Sporty Chevy
28. Kick the ball between your opponents legs in soccer
30. Animal that’s foaming at the mouth
33. Buys things
34. Signal positively towards
35. Chain letters?
36. Aphrodite’s sidekick
37. No longer drinking 38-Across
38. See 37-Across
39. Gear piece
40. More sordid
41. Fatty acid, e.g.
42. “She’s A Beauty” rock band
44. Reword things?
45. German bar tender?
46. Repair
47. You’re basking for it
48. Red letter
50. Record Store Day purchase
52. Fifth sign of the zodiac
53. Singer Styles’ red wine?
58. Hair covering in the kitchen
59. Marble in some jewelry
60. Drug test sample
61. New product announcements
62. Length in swimming
63. Anxiety medication
Down
1. Oust
2. Inititials between names
3. Veronika Slowikowska’s show
4. Sporty shirt brand
5. Bundles up
6. Game screen?
7. Sit on it!
8. Talk while waving?: Abbr.
9. Longest key
10. Joined in the skirmish
11. Put a roof on a train station?
12. Unit to plow
13. It smells
18. It’s a guy thing
22. Lucky people might get one: Abbr.
23. Creepy-crawly
24. Scooby-Doo gulp
25. Award accomplishments for Larry, Moe, or Curly?
27. Skywalker’s dad
29. Army cops: Abbr.
30. Monk’s’ attire
31. Iroquoian language
32. Where dirty work is done?
34. They smell
37. Beastie Boys song that begins “I can’t stand it!”
38. Zebra rival
40. Musical comedian Bo
41. Luxury crossover SUV from Toyota
43. Calendar col.
44. “I want it first!”
46. Philly hockey player
48. Bone under a watch
49. Marsh twig
50. Works of Raphael
51. “___ Breckenridge”
54. Sleazebag
55. ___ gong (Chinese “singing bowl”)
56. Actress Ortiz
57. Witches voodoo
SOLUTION BELOW: