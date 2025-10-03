City Politics: Seeing Red

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

You may have noticed a novel phenomenon in downtown T-town these days. At various intersections across the fruitless plain, the traffic lights are no longer operational. Instead they are simply flashing red.

It’s a challenging development. As you approach the intersection, you can see the light ahead of you flashing red, effectively converting it into a stop sign. However, you can’t see the lights for the cross street. Are they flashing yellow, meaning cross traffic doesn’t stop? Are they flashing red, converting the entire intersection into a four way stop?

There’s no way to tell, as there are no signs notifying drivers. Even more confusing, at some of these intersections there are adjacent signs stating, “No Stopping Anytime.” What’s up with that? Can we stop, or no?

On nearby light poles there are teeny weeny signs posted telling us these lights are being studied for removal. This begs the question. What else should be studied for removal in City Politics?

Out with the old

To be sure, many of the traffic lights in downtown Toledo are outright silliness. There’s no rush hour downtown. More like a “rush 15 minutes”, on a few major inbound and outbound streets to and from the suburban hinterlands, like Erie and Michigan Streets. Which

are apparently named after the rushing suburbanites’ home bases.

But lots of other things in City Politics are outright silliness and should be studied for removal.

One example is obvious in this election year. Endorsements by labor unions are coveted by candidates. Endorsements bring donations of ducats and volunteers. Endorsements help candidates spread their messages. Endorsements encourage union members to vote for the endorsed candidates. That’s all well and good.

Except when the intent of the endorsement is not support, but punishment.

Some labor endorsements are used to punish incumbents for perceived missteps. This year the Toledo firefighters, union endorsed mayoral candidate Roberto Torres. Torres made busting the teachers’ union his cause celebre when serving on the Toledo school board two

decades ago.

Are the firefighters really supporting the anti-unión Torres now? Probably not. The endorsement was more likely intended to punish Mayor Wade for slow walking recent contract negotiations.

There’s a precedent for this. Previous endorsements were not intended to support the endorsed candidates, but to punish Mayor Paula HH for her support of the despised Fire Chief Luis Santiago, or to punish Mayor Mike Bell for his declaration of exigent circumstances to nullify union contracts.

The result? A union has endorsed a historically anti-union candidate. Ouch. Another thing that should be studied for removal is the silliness of candidates wearing their own candidate T shirts. Hey dipsticks, we get it, you support yourself. Great.

You couldn’t find anyone else to wear your shirt?

E Day is coming

One last thing that should be studied for removal. Throwing away your vote.

Twelve candidates are on the ballot for six at-large seats on Toledo City Council. You can vote for up to six. With the emphasis on the “up to.”

If there is one candidate you really, really want on Council, you’re best served to only vote for that one candidate. Else your other votes dilute that one vote. In politics nerd circles this is called “bullet voting.”

In short, your best bet is to only cast votes for the candidates you really want to represent you. Don’t vote for six just because you can.

Anyway, early voting in Lucas County starts October 7. Get ready, get set. Get yourself out and vote.