Casting Call: Girls Knight at the Mall

Calling all local women performers!
Local author and playwright Warren Woodberry is holding auditions for his bold and thought-provoking play, Girls Knight at the Mall. The story brings together Pandora, Lilith, and Eve, three women long miscast as symbols of temptation and wrongdoing, as they unite to challenge centuries-old myths and reclaim their divine worth. Audition for this unique opportunity to bring to life a timely, empowering work from one of today’s daring theatrical voices. Contact Warren Woodburry at [email protected].