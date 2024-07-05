Boys and Girls Club of Toledo Renovates Homer Hanham Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo recently completed their $1.7 million renovation of the Homer Hanham Club.

The doors opened to the renovated club, located at 2250 N. Detroit Avenue, at noon on June 3 where children poured into the new space.

Renovations of the Hanham Club include a new front entryway giving staff more accessible sight to the doorway, a new locker room and restrooms and freshly painted vibrant walls. The renovations also include an updated fire and security system, and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The new locker room will act as the gateway to the C.O. Mininger Pool.

This was the first time in about 30 years that the building had undergone renovations, so updating the building was crucial for the ever-evolving needs of children in the Toledo area.

Changes also included bringing a familiar friend back to the club.

After an 18-year stay at Toledo Lucas County Main Library, Lily Leaper, one of the hundreds of fiberglass frogs decorated by local artists during the 2001 “It’s Reigning Frogs” public art project, will return to the Boys and Girls Club. Lily Leaper was sponsored and painted by Chas F. Mann Painting Co. Stanley Files. Lily is one of the two frogs, including Uncle Amphibian, that was signed by former presidents George W. Bush and Vicente Fox of Mexico during a stop in Toledo in September of 2001.

The frog, who was permanently donated to the club following the presidential signature by Chas F. Mann, was on loan to the library where she stayed for many years. This June, she returned to the Boys and Girls Club, where she began her new lifeguard duties at the Homer Hanham Club C.O Miniger Pool.

The Homner Hanham Boys and Girls Club is the flagship location for The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

The club serves over 5,000 members between the ages of 7 and 17 annually, working “to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” the organization said.

The club building includes a Junior Games Room where members can learn soft sportsmanship skills including self-control, conflict resolution and turn-taking. An Educational Activity Center where members can get homework help during their Power Hour program. The Cadet Center is a unique space for 7, 8 and 9-year-olds, a Teen Lounge where teenagers can hang out in a “student union-like space” and a Gym and Pool for members to enjoy.

The Junior Games Room also converts to a dining room, where thanks to Connecting Kids To Meals sponsorship, the organization can feed over 80,000 meals and snacks to members throughout the year.

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo has served children in the Toledo community since 1892. Since its conception, the organization has helped hundreds of thousands of children in the Glass City area.

Other Boys and Girls Club of Toledo locations include The Carson Family Club, David Wehrmeister Club, East Toledo Club, Shoenrock Family Club, McTigue Club, Ottawa River Club and The Club Teen Center at Rogers.

For more information,bgctoledo.org