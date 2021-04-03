Beyond the Cake

Cookie Doughlicious

419-346-6403

info.cookiedoughlicious@gmail.com

cookiedoughliciousoh.com

Say “I dough” with a table filled with Cookie Doughlicious dough shots. The company can customize the shots based on your color scheme and flavor preferences, as they did with these pastels for the summer wedding pictured: M&M shots made

with classic chocolate chip cookie dough.

Fangboner Farms

1179 S. Crissey Rd., Holland

567-703-6191

fangbonerfarms.com

For a farm-fresh, unpretentious approach to your wedding desserts, Fangboner Farms offers family recipes that will satiate any sweet tooth. Order their Grandma’s Lemon Loaf in the shape of a heart, or opt to add fruit for a next-level flavor combination (they have the dessert in raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, and blackberry)

Tiger Bakery

4215 Monroe St.

419-473-8942

6710 W. Central Ave.

419-842-0047

tigerbakery.com

Showcase your love of Mediterranean cuisine to celebrate your nuptials with Tiger Bakery’s baklava, date cookies, and sweet cheese kunafa.

The Leaf & Seed Cafe

116 10th St.

419-407-5333

theleafandseed.com

Whether you are vegan, want to offer vegan options, or simply love delicious desserts, The Leaf & Seed can really round out your reception’s dessert spread. Their goody boxes filled with peach ginger shortbread bars and double fudge brownies, delicately iced blackberry thyme cupcakes, and elegant full-size cakes will leave you surprised that they are made with vegan-friendly ingredients.

7 Little Cupcakes

25661 Fort Meigs, Ste. D, Perrysburg

419-252-0858

7littlecupcakes.com 7 Little Cupcakes make flavorful cakes, and are also known for their cookies. Order Andes Mint, Blue Hawaiian, Creamy Banana Pie and many other flavors. The bakery also offers gluten-free and vegan options.

Holey Toledough

3812 W. Alexis Rd.

419-742-2021

catering@holeytoledough.com

holeytoledough.com In the mood for more than your average donut to jazz up your wedding? We donut mind if we do, to quote one of Holey Toledough’s adorable wall displays. On their catering menu, you’ll find mouth-watering combos like Pecan French Toast, Samoa, Maple Bacon, as well as their BFDs— huge donuts that are always a real crowd pleaser.